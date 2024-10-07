It’s been a difficult last several weeks for the Columbus Blue Jackets, as they grapple with the shocking and sudden death of forward Johnny Gaudreau as well as his brother Matthew in late August.

Both Johnny and Matthew were struck by a drunk driver and killed while cycling in New Jersey, just a day before they were set to attend their sister’s wedding. The tragic passing of the Gaudreau brothers immediately resulted in an outpouring of grief and condolences from across the NHL and professional leagues across North America and around the world.

But one hockey Insider has found himself at the center of controversy thanks to an extremely poor choice of words in a recent column that drew immediate backlash. Frank Seravalli is facing heavy criticism for how he described the Blue Jackets' season outlook, via The Daily Faceoff:

“With a little help from Gaudreau, the Columbus Blue Jackets will win the 2025 Draft Lottery,” Seravalli's original story read. “It's the only consolation prize on a brutal year, but hope and help is on the way. Bananas that the Blue Jackets have never won the Lottery.”

Understandably, social media immediately began firing back at Seravalli for his tone-deaf statement.

“Frank Seravalli has long been trying to tell us he’s a trash human being, I guess some of you are just finding this out,” wrote @PenguinsJesus.

“Wtf is wrong with @frankseravalli??? He needs to be boycotted asap for having written this. Really really unacceptable in my opinion. Linking the tragic death of Johnny gaudreau to a positive outcome for the jackets by saying they will suck and win the lottery? Nah wtf,” exclaimed @HockeyyInsiderr.

“I was just reminded Frank is the President of the Professional Hockey Writers Association… tone deaf is an understatement. So inappropriate. Remove the comment, apologize, be better,” added @78naim_.

“Hmmm I’m a fan Frank, but disappointing to see the CBJ comment there,” wrote @DMarcheen67.

“point 14 is in poor taste, even after you updated the wording. would love for your editor to explain the decision making process there,” opined @grittystan69.

Seravalli edited the line regarding Gaudreau to “With a little help from above” before ultimately editing it again to read, “With a little help from Gaudreau in heaven.” However, the damage was done at that point. But to his credit, Seravalli has issued an apology for his words on his official X account:

“Earlier today, in an annual season predictions column, I picked the Columbus Blue Jackets to win the Draft Lottery and included commentary about Johnny Gaudreau looking down on them from heaven for good luck,” he explained. “What I wrote and how my poor choice of words was received was not intended to create any hurt or anger.

Especially as a member of the Philly hockey community, I’ve been absolutely gutted by John and Matty’s passing – like so many around the hockey world. This tragedy is a difficult topic we’re all grappling with and what I wrote was never intended to add to that. Simply put, I should not have tied the two together. I am sorry and I promise to be better.”

It sounds as though he's learned his lesson.

The deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were an avoidable tragedy

The heartbreaking deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau serve as yet another devastating reminder of the irreversible consequences caused by those who choose to drive under the influence.

These selfish and reckless decisions leave families shattered, forever altering the lives of those left behind. The Gaudreau family, like so many others, now faces unimaginable grief because of one individual's decision to disregard basic responsibility and put others at risk.

Their loss is not only felt deeply within the hockey community but highlights the enduring tragedy that drunk driving continues to inflict on countless families.