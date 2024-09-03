Days after the tragic deaths of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, their sister, Katie Gaudreau broke her silence over the tragedy that struck her family.

“To know these two was to love these two,” Katie wrote in an emotional message via Instagram.

“There are absolutely no words I have to express the bond my family shared. The entire world knows there would never have been a John without Matty or Matty without John. The absolute best big brothers a little girl could have asked for. This will never be a goodbye post because I will never stop saying your names and honoring you both. I’ll take the best care of mom, dad, Kristen, Mer, Madeline, and your babies.”

Included in the post is a slide of several photos showing the Gaudreau siblings during different stages and moments of their lives. The last image shows Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew walking with their arms locked together.

The sudden passing of Johnny and Matthew shocked the sports world and beyond. Johnny was 31 years old and Matthew was 29 when they were hit by a car driven by a suspect allegedly under the influence of alcohol while the brothers were riding bicycles together in Oldmans Township, New Jersey.

Katie was scheduled to get married at a church in New Jersey just hours after her brothers figured in the fatal accident. The wedding has been canceled following the unimaginable tragedy, as reported by TMZ Sports.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Johnny and Matthew, Sean M. Higgins, has been arrested and charged with two counts of death by auto.

Johnny Gaudreau played for 11 seasons in the NHL. He was taken in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL draft by the Calgary Flames. In 2022, Johnny signed a seven-year deal worth $68.25 million with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Over his memorable NHL career, ‘Johnny Hockey' scored 243 goals and recorded 500 assists across 763 games. He also had an unforgettable career in the NCAA with the Boston College Eagles.

Matthew was also a professional hockey player. He played in the ECHL and the AHL. He last played for the Worcester Railers.