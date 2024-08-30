The sports world is devasted after hearing the news of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau passing away after he was hit by a car in Oldmans Township, Salem County while riding his bike. His brother, Matthew Gaudreau, also lost his life in the accident.

Athletes in several other sports have sent their condolences to Gaudreau and his family, including LeBron James and Mike Trout. James responded to a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, that said “hit & killed by a drunk driver while riding your bike the day before your sister’s wedding. Life is unexplainable man.”

“Insane man! [emoji]. I instantly got so down [emoji] and sad [emoji] after reading the story. My thoughts and prayers goes out to the Gaudreau family! May Johnny and Matthew fly high, guide/guard and bless their family/s from the heavens above,” James tweeted.

“Devastated by the loss of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. Sending my deepest condolences and love to their family,” Trout tweeted.

Police say that Gaudreau and his brother were hit from behind by a driver trying to pass another car.

Gaudreau was the Blue Jackets' best forward after signing in July 2022 as a free agent from the Calgary Flames. The Blue Jackets released a statement on Gaudreau's death, saying “The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew. Johnny played the game with great joy, which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played, from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets.”

NHL releases a statement on the death of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman released a statement on Aug, 30 on the passing of both Johnny Gaudreau and his brother.

“The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew,” Bettman said in a statement. “While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path.

“He will be remembered fondly in Calgary, where he played his first nine seasons with the Flames from 2013-14 to 2021-22, emerging as one of our League’s brightest young stars while compiling the franchise’s fifth-highest career points total. His loss also will be felt profoundly in Columbus, the city in which he chose to settle his family and where he was one of the respected, veteran leaders of a club building toward the playoffs. And both Johnny and Matthew will be mourned at Boston College, where they were teammates the year Johnny won the Hobey Baker Award in 2013-14, and at Gloucester Catholic High School in New Jersey, where both played and where Matthew was the head hockey coach following his own five-year pro playing career.”