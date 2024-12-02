The Columbus Blue Jackets have had some big wins in 2024-25. And overall, the Blue Jackets have trended positively over the last few weeks. Defenseman Zach Werenski has played a major role in Columbus finding their stride over these recent games. He proved his worth once again in his team's massive Sunday night victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Werenski scored two points to stretch his point streak to eight games. This is the longest point streak by a defenseman in Blue Jackets history, according to NHL.com. Sean Monahan scored a goal while adding an assist as Columbus defeated the Blackhawks 6-3 at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday. After the game, Werenski had a rather eye-opening perspective on the point streak when asked how much it meant to him.

“Nothing really, to be honest. Just happy we got the win. Great start to our (five-game) road trip. We’re going out west now, so it definitely makes it better getting a win,” the Blue Jackets star said, via NHL.com. “We just played simple. We played hard. Obviously, we had a few power-play goals (against) that we’d like to clean up. We just played a steady game.”

Zach Werenski is leading a Blue Jackets turnaround

The Blue Jackets have played rather well as of late. Their win over the Blackhawks on Sunday moved Columbus to 11-9-3 on the 2024-25 campaign. And it marked their sixth win over their last eight games.

“We kept battling,” Columbus coach Dean Evason said of his team's latest win, via NHL.com. “We had some adversity, some penalties in different situations and some things that probably could have rattled our group, but didn’t. So, yeah, it was a good win in that regard. I think we’ve been pretty resilient in that area.”

Werenski has played a pivotal role in getting his team to this point. The Grosse Pointe, Michigan native began his point streak back on November 15 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Over this span, Werenski has scored five goals and 16 points for Columbus. As a result, the Blue Jackets have risen to sixth in the Metropolitan Division. While one point keeps them from eighth place, they are only two points off fourth place and a potential Wild Card spot.

The Blue Jackets are on a roll, and Werenski is helping lead the charge. Continued consistency could see them put in a challenge for a playoff spot. In the interim, Columbus is playing a fun brand of hockey that has helped lead to positive results on the ice.