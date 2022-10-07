George Springer’s epic, 5-word response to elbow injury question ahead of Blue Jays’ MLB Playoffs

George Springer has every intention of playing in October amid his elbow injury. The star outfielder offered a straight-forward 5-word response when asked about his status ahead of the MLB playoffs, per The Athletic’s Kaitlyn McGrath.

“‘It’s October. I’ll be fine,’ George Springer says of how he’s feeling physically right now,” McGrath wrote on Twitter.

George Springer has dealt with injuries all season long. He was named as an AL All-Star but ultimately had to be replaced on the All-Star game roster due to injury.

He was able to play in 133 games during the regular season, slashing .267/.342/.472 with an .814 OPS and 25 home runs. George Springer added 14 stolen bases for good measure. He’s a crucial piece to the Blue Jays’ roster when healthy. However, his value to the ball club stems from more than on-field production.

George Springer is a key veteran who provides much in the way of leadership skills. He’s no stranger to the MLB playoffs and won’t ever back down from the big moment.

The Blue Jays are preparing to kick off their AL Wild Card Series against the pesky Seattle Mariners. The Mariners will not lack any motivation, as their 2022 playoff inclusion broke a 20-year postseason drought. Toronto is the favorite against Seattle, but the Blue Jays can’t afford to take them for granted.

And with George Springer expecting to be active, Toronto is confident they can get the job done and advance to the ALDS. The Blue Jays and Mariners will open up their series on Friday at 4:07 PM EST.