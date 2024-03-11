Joey Votto, who is from Toronto, recently signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. He is excited to join his hometown team, but will miss playing for the only organization he's ever known at the MLB level, the Cincinnati Reds.
“I would have loved to finish my career in one uniform,” Votto said recently, via Jayson Stark of The Athletic. “But that opportunity wasn’t presented to me (by the Reds).”
Votto's Reds departure
Votto, 40, is remembered as a Reds legend. He played in Cincinnati from 2007-2023, establishing himself as a superstar during that span. Votto was selected to six All-Star teams, won a Gold Glove, and was named the 2010 National League MVP.
The Reds are looking to compete in 2024, and want to lean on their younger players. As a result, they made the decision to let Votto walk in free agency. Cincinnati may have considered a reunion with the former superstar, but in the end it did not come to fruition.
Votto, though, clearly was not ready to retire. And now he is ready to join the Blue Jays.
Joey Votto joins the Blue Jays
Votto landed a minor league deal with Toronto. Nobody would have blamed the first baseman if he retired after not signing an MLB contract. But Votto still has a passion for baseball and wants to keep going.
“It is a journey. That’s for sure,” Votto said, via Stark as well. “And it’s also a bit of a full-circle experience for me — because the way I feel right now is no different than the version of me at 18: Uncertain, completely uncertain about my future, wanting to do my best, wanting to work, assuming nothing.
“And now I’m kind of restarting (that journey). I’m in Florida. I’m at a new camp as a minor leaguer, trying to work and trying to perform well, to earn a spot, to reach some goals. And I feel the fire that was in me at 18 is the same right now at 40. It’s really cool. It’s great. I’m very lucky.”
It is admirable to see Joey Votto willing to sign a minor league deal despite having such an impressive MLB resume. He's already accomplished so much in his career. It is unclear whether or not Votto will receive a shot in the big leagues with Toronto at some point in 2024, but one thing we know is that he will work hard to earn a spot.