For the first time in his now 18-year MLB career, Joey Votto won't be playing for the Cincinnati Reds. Instead, Votto will be suiting up for a team much closer to home.
The first baseman has signed a non-roster invite with the Toronto Blue Jays, via Buster Olney of ESPN. Now officially back in MLB, Votto is excited to be playing for Toronto, he posted on X.
“I am excited about the opportunity to work my way back to the Major Leagues,” Votto wrote. “It's even sweeter to attempt this while wearing the uniform of my hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays.
To make the Opening Day squad, Votto must earn his way onto the 40-man roster. However, signing him this deep into free agency shows the Blue Jays are confident he can achieve that feat. If Votto is healthy and raking, he can provide Toronto with a valuable left-handed bat off of the bench.
He returns to his native Canada after 17 seasons and 2,056 games. Votto hit .294 with 356 home runs and 1,144 RBI. He was a six-time All-Star, a Gold Glover and the 2010 MVP.
Despite playing in a crowded AL East, the Blue Jays will be looking to make a deep playoff run. Joey Votto may not be the addition Shohei Ohtani would've been, but Toronto still added a potentially potent bat.
When things went rough in Cincinnati, an eventual union with the Blue Jays always seemed possible for Joey Votto. Now that that deal has come to fruition, the first baseman will look to finish out his career helped Toronto reach new heights.