RUMOR: Blue Jays targeting Ian Happ trade after George Springer’s injury

With the MLB Trade Deadline quickly nearing, the Toronto Blue Jays have yet to make a move. An immediate need is a starter and/or reliever, but they’ve also shifted their focus to potentially acquiring another outfielder to fill in for George Springer after his latest injury.

The Jays are showing interest in Chicago Cubs stud Ian Happ. Via Jon Morosi:

#BlueJays have interest in Ian Happ, whose ability to play center field is valuable in light of George Springer's recent injury. @MLBNetwork @Sportsnet — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 2, 2022

The Blue Jays do have Bradley Zimmer as well, but Happ’s bat would certainly be a solid addition, too. The 27-year-old is hitting .279 this season with nine homers and 46 RBI. There was a firm belief he’d probably be moved by the end of Tuesday.

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith also mentioned Toronto could be looking at a pair of Chicago’s arms in veteran reliever David Robertson and starter Drew Smyly:

#BlueJays have been scouting the Cubs (as you'd expect). David Robertson makes a lot of sense for Jays, as he does for most contenders. Could Drew Smyly be a fit in Toronto, too? https://t.co/F6nOj1r2wT — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) August 2, 2022

The Cubs are willing to sell. The Blue Jays could benefit from any of these three players, but to be honest, it might make more sense to go after Robertson or Smyly. Both guys are experienced big leaguers and Toronto is in dire need of more arms. That’s their biggest weakness right now. Robertson has been one of the best relievers in the Majors for years and he would become very important down the stretch. As for Smyly, he’s a pretty reliable lefty starter and the Jays need that after the sub-par campaigns from Yusei Kikuchi and Jose Berrios, although the latter is starting to turn things around.

Nonetheless, Happ is definitely an intriguing name to keep an eye on ahead of the 6 PM ET deadline. He’d be just another piece to the puzzle for this electric Blue Jays offense.