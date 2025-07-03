The Toronto Blue Jays are in the middle of their best stretch of the season. The Blue Jays took down the New York Yankees on Canada Day to bring themselves one game away from completing a sweep. John Schneider's team fought its way into a tie for first in the American League East without their starting shortstop. However, Bo Bichette could replace Ernie Clement soon.

Bichette has been out since Sunday with a knee injury. He is out of the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale, which will be his fourth straight missed game since leaving a game against the Boston Red Sox.

However, Schneider told reporters that Bichette could suit up for Friday's series opener against the Los Angeles Angels, according to MLB.com's Keegan Matheson.

Bichette remains one of the top trade candidates as the July 31 deadline approaches. In the meantime, Toronto awaits the return of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s co-star. Even with Ernie Clement spelling the seven-year pro at shortstop, the Blue Jays' offense has come alive. If the two-time All-Star can come back and return to his former glory, Toronto become dangerous.

After a slow start to the season, the Blue Jays have turned things around in a big way. Schneider has had faith in his team all season long, and they are proving him right. Toronto has not won the AL East in a decade, but 2025 might be their year to succeed.

After the Blue Jays gave Guerrero Jr. such a big contract extension, all eyes shifted to Bichette. Halfway through the season, it is more likely that Toronto sends Bichette away in a trade than keep him around for their future.

Regardless of what their future plans are, Bichette and his teammates' focus is on the present. The shortstop's return could help the team ride their momentum to the top of their division. If they can do that, the Blue Jays are in the driver's seat heading into their series against the Angels.