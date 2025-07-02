The Toronto Blue Jays are a couple wins away from stealing the top spot in the American League East. The New York Yankees have sat in the driver's seat for the entire season, but a 7-3 stretch has Toronto in prime position. Blue Jays manager John Schneider has shown faith in his team throughout 2025. His team's turnaround proves just how right he was.

As the Major League Baseball trade deadline inches closer and closer, teams like Toronto face a big decision. Players like Bo Bichette might be on their way off the Blue Jays' roster. However, they could help Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Co. make a push this season. Choosing when to go all in for a title is a decision that all contenders must make. If they mistime it, they could put themselves behind the eight ball moving forward.

Another factor that plays heavily into such decisions is prospects. Teams cultivate their draft picks in the minor leagues for years before calling them up. Often times, they become the centerpiece of a trade that nets a star or an impact player. Toronto's farm system is not as lucrative as other teams', but their top end talent is every bit as good.

If the Blue Jays decide to hold on to players like Bichette and Andres Gimenez, their prospects are safe. If they want to go searching for another big name, they need to be careful about who they send away in a potential trade. Schneider and the front office are usually conservative at the deadline, but this season offers them a unique opportunity to fight for a championship.

Regardless of where they sit in the standings, here are three players Schneider and the Blue Jays need to hold on to at all costs.

Shortstop Arjun Nimmala

One of the reasons why Bichette's name has been in trade talks so much is because Toronto has Arjun Nimmala. The 19-year-old is the team's top-ranked prospect, according to MLB.com. His MLB arrival is not expected until at least 2028, but scouts think that he will make a statement when he eventually arrives. If Bichette is moved, Nimmala's development could be hurried along.

Nimmala is currently in Vancouver at the A+ level and has been there for the entire season so far. He is a couple of stops away from joining Schneider's roster, but he has turned heads regardless. His power has been on display in 2025; he has 11 home runs and 16 doubles so far, impressive numbers for a player as young as he is.

Nimmala's slashing numbers could use some improvement. However, no player in the Blue Jays' development system has more promise than him. If he can boost his batting average and on-base percentage, Schneider could send him to Single-A before the end of the season. Shortstop is a toughest position to play in MLB, making Nimmala a valuable commodity in Toronto's eyes.

Starting Pitcher Trey Yesavage

Schneider's starting rotation has been good this season, but they are old. Max Scherzer has been on and off of Toronto's injured list all season and cannot be relied upon long-term. That's where a player like Trey Yesavage comes in. In an era where young pitchers enter the league and dominate, the Blue Jays hope that the 21-year-old righty can be another success story.

Yesavage is in New Hampshire right now, playing with Toronto's Double-A team. The prospect has raced through the minor leagues since starting the season in Single-A. His MLB debut should come sometime next season, but Schneider and the rest of the organization are curious as to how he will handle the transition into the major leagues.

Once Yesavage does eventually get to Toronto, he will have multiple veterans to lean on. Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, and Jose Berrios are all Blue Jays veterans. They have plenty to teach Yesavage if Toronto decides to keep him around. He is likely the first player a team shopping a star will ask for, but the front office should declare him off limits.

Starting Pitcher Kendry Rojas

Kendry Rojas is much more raw when compared to Yesavage, but his upside might be higher. In five starts in Single-A ball this season, Rojas' ERA is 0. If he keeps that up, he will get to the next level way ahead of schedule. He recently made the transition into Double-A and his debut could come soon after Yesavage's in 2026.

The short-term plan for Toronto is to acquire an upgrade at shortstop and improve their pitching. However, moving Rojas to do so should not be an option. His upside is just too much to give up on so soon in his professional baseball career. His talent on the mound has impressed scouts for years and his growth has been remarkable.

The Blue Jays enter the trade deadline with big decisions on their plate. Their prospects are good, not great, just like their lineup. Schneider's focus is on the major league roster, but Toronto's future should not be put on the back-burner. Rojas represents what the Blue Jays could look forward to in the coming seasons. They need to keep that in mind as they try to make deals in July.