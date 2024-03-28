The Toronto Blue Jays are going to be an especially intriguing ball club to follow through the 2024 season. Toronto features more than enough talent but they have not been able to make a World Series run with their current group of players. Will 2024 be the year that changes?
There is reason to believe in the Blue Jays. Of course, playing in one of the best and deepest divisions in MLB will not help matters. Earning a division title is the regular season goal for Toronto, but that won't be easy in the American League East.
Nevertheless, all Toronto needs to do is book their ticket to the postseason. It does not matter if it is via a division title or an AL Wild Card spot.
Here are three reasons why the Blue Jays will win the 2024 World Series.
Blue Jays' offensive potential
Toronto's offense could be one of the best in MLB. It all begins with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. The Blue Jays stars feature MVP-caliber ceilings.
Guerrero had a down year by his standards in 2023. There are plenty of people around the MLB world who think he can bounce back and make an MVP run in 2024.
Players such as George Springer, Justin Turner, and Alejandro Kirk add versatility to the lineup. And Toronto's offense is deep, with Daulton Varsho, Kevin Kiermaier, and Cavan Biggio in the lineup.
Varsho, Kiermaier, and Biggio aren't major offensive threats, but they know how to make an impact nonetheless.
Kevin Gausman is a legitimate ace
Kevin Gausman has become a consistent Cy Young candidate. He's finished no worse than ninth in Cy Young voting over the past three years, and finished a career-high third in 2023.
Gausman led the league in strikeouts with a mark of 237 during the '23 campaign. He turned in a strong 3.16 ERA while leading an up-and-down Toronto rotation.
The Blue Jays ace was dealing with an injury during spring training but he is expected to open the season in the rotation. He will provide a crucial spark for Toronto.
Every team understands how important an ace is during October baseball. Sure, you need depth and multiple starters, that goes without saying. And the Blue Jays have other capable arms such as Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt, and Yusei Kikuchi.
But Gausman is the ace. He's a star who is going to give you an opportunity to pick up multiple victories in the postseason. If the Blue Jays find themselves down in a playoff series, they can rely on Gausman to save the day.
He's a legitimate ace and that is going to be pivotal throughout the regular season and playoffs.
Bullpen… But there's a catch
The Blue Jays have a good bullpen, but star closer Jordan Romano is currently battling an injury. He was reportedly placed on the injured list Thursday with elbow inflammation in a move retroactive to Monday, per CBS Sports. The good news is that Toronto isn't expecting him to miss too much time.
Romano, 30, made his second consecutive All-Star team in 2023. He was able to earn 36 saves despite battling some injury trouble as well.
The bullpen is talented, though. Romano is the leader, but the Blue Jays feature enough relief depth around him to make noise. Tim Mayza, Chad Green, and Yimi Garcia will all play important roles. Trevor Richards and Mitch White should make impacts as well.
A good bullpen is the key to emerging as a true contender in October. Many teams have featured great offenses and starting pitching staffs but fell short because their bullpen could not hold a lead. That should not be an issue for the Blue Jays in 2024.
With all of that being said, Jordan Romano's injury status will be worth keeping an eye on without question.