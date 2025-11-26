Cole Kmet delivered one of the most memorable explanations of the Chicago Bears' season when he mentioned SpongeBob while praising quarterback Caleb Williams.

The tight end referenced the cartoon character to highlight how far Williams has come in his command of the offense. For Kmet, it was the simplest way to show the difference between a college system that relies on poster boards and a professional setting that demands full ownership of the huddle. Kmet said Williams now processes long and complex calls from offensive coordinator Ben Johnson with confidence and speed, a sign of real growth in his second year.

The Bears have worked to support that improvement by rebuilding the interior of their offensive line and leaning on a physical run game. Rookie running back Kyle Monangai has become a key piece next to veteran D Andre Swift, and the Bears believe their run-first approach has helped Williams settle into late-game situations. Chicago views this season as a push for the playoffs rather than a transition year, and Williams' development has fueled that belief.

Da Cardiac Bears are keeping things close

The latest tight win continued Chicago’s run as the Cardiac Bears. Williams threw three touchdowns against Pittsburgh and delivered in the fourth quarter again, even without a perfect performance. The Bears also spoiled the Steelers' playoff outlook and kept pressure on the NFC North race.

Kmet did not make a major impact as a receiver against Pittsburgh, but he has made clear progress as a blocker. His work helped Chicago rush for 171 yards against the Giants the previous week and created lanes for two touchdowns. While rookie tight end Colston Loveland has taken on a larger receiving role, Kmet has embraced a physical identity that fits the offense. His willingness to play with force has earned praise inside Halas Hall and has strengthened the Bears' commitment to a two-tight-end structure.

Chicago has won six of its last seven games and sits firmly in the playoff fight. The Bears believe Williams' rising command of the huddle, captured by Kmet’s SpongeBob remark, is a sign that their future is bright.