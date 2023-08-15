The Toronto Blue Jays announced that they have reinstated relief pitcher Jordan Romano from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Blue Jays optioned relief pitcher Nate Pearson to Triple-A as a corresponding move.

Jordan Romano injured his back while pitching for the American League in the All-Star Game in Seattle last month. Despite that, he made five appearances for the Blue Jays after the break, and was placed on the 15-day injured list after he was pulled from a game against the Los Angeles Angels on July 28.

While Romano was sidelined, Toronto used a closer-by-committee approach. With Romano back in the fold, he will slot back into the closer role, while pitchers like Erik Swanson and trade deadline addition Jordan Hicks can work the earlier innings.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The Blue Jays sit at 66-54, and hold the last wild card spot in the American League. The Seattle Mariners are two games back of the Blue Jays, while the Boston Red Sox are three games back. Romano's return should help Toronto maintain their lead in the standings.

Toronto also hopes that Bo Bichette returns to the lineup soon. Bo Bichette's recovery is reportedly going faster than expected. His return along with Romano's would mean that the Blue Jays would be the closest to full strength as they could possibly be heading into the last month. If Toronto does secure a wild card spot, they could be a dangerous team heading into the playoffs with Romano and possibly Bichette returning.