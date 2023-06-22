The Columbus Blue Jackets were undoubtedly one of the worst teams in the National Hockey League in 2022-23 — but new addition Ivan Provorov believes the team has a chance to make a run for the postseason next year.

“I'm really excited about the players and the opportunity here to win some games and to keep getting better as a team,” he said on Wednesday, according to NHL.com's Craig Merz. “You never know, hopefully we can make the playoffs and go from there.”

Provorov played the first seven seasons of his NHL career with the Philadelphia Flyers before being acquired in a three-team trade on Jun. 6.

The young Russian is excited for a fresh start after the Flyers were also abysmal for the past three seasons.