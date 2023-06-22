The Columbus Blue Jackets were undoubtedly one of the worst teams in the National Hockey League in 2022-23 — but new addition Ivan Provorov believes the team has a chance to make a run for the postseason next year.
“I'm really excited about the players and the opportunity here to win some games and to keep getting better as a team,” he said on Wednesday, according to NHL.com's Craig Merz. “You never know, hopefully we can make the playoffs and go from there.”
Provorov played the first seven seasons of his NHL career with the Philadelphia Flyers before being acquired in a three-team trade on Jun. 6.
The young Russian is excited for a fresh start after the Flyers were also abysmal for the past three seasons.
“Any time you are joining a new group of guys, joining your team, a different coaching staff and different city, I think it's a lot of new positive energy,” Provorov explained, per Merz. “To have that helps you play better and have the energy for the season.”
Provorov faced a ton of scrutiny in Philadelphia after being selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. He never quite blossomed into the player the team had hoped; they only made the playoffs twice during his tenure.
He scored 27 points in 82 games last year, and has had fewer than 30 points in three of the past five seasons following a 41-point showing in 2017-18.
Still, the 26-year-old is happy to be joining a new organization and getting a fresh start, despite the fact the Blue Jackets were the only team to finish below the Flyers in the Metropolitan Division last season.
“There's a lot of great players and a lot of great talent, a lot of players that can make plays and play with the puck, and I think that's part of my game,” Provorov said about his new squad. “I'm really excited for that.”
There certainly is bounce back potential for Columbus next season, especially with the likes of Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine leading the offense.
Besides the star power the team has up front, they also added reliable D-man Damon Severson in a rare sign-and-trade from the New Jersey Devils, and will hope to have a full season from Zach Werenski after he went down with a shoulder injury early in the campaign.
They're still a longshot to make the playoffs next season, but Ivan Provorov's new team should be much-improved in 2023-24.