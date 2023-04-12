The Dallas Stars head to play the St. Louis Blues in one of their final playoff tune-ups. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Stars-Blues prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Stars still have a chance at the top spot in the Central Division. they sit just one point behind the Avalanche with two games left to play. Winning the division gives them the benefit of playing one of the wild card teams instead of the Wild. Still, if the wild card team is the Kraken, it is a tough out. The Blue are 6-3-1 in their last ten, and while eliminated, would love to have an over .500 season. This game will clinch that for them.

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

The Stars are led by Jason Robertson, who just became the first player in Stars history to hit 100 points in a season. The Stars are scoring 3.43 goals per game which are good for seventh in the NHL. the power play has been a huge part of that as they sit sixth in power play percentage on the year. Robertson is the clear team leader. He is sixth in the NHL with 46 goals and tied for 12th in the NHL with 60 assists. This places him with 106 points, which is good for 7th in the league. Robertson is also a plus defender at his position, with a plus/minus of 36, 7th in the NHL, and third among non-defenders.

The man who leads the league among non-defenders in plus-minus is Joe Pavelski. The Stars center is also playing wonderfully. He is 35th in the NHL with 76 points on the year and in April he added seven of them, with four goals and three assists. Pavelski has had a point in nine of his last 11 games, with nine goals and six assists. He is getting hot at the right time for the Stars to make a solid push into the playoffs.

The Stars will be going with Scott Wedgewood in goal tonight. Wedgewood has not posted a save percentage below .917 in his last five appearances, including a shutout against the Kings. He has been used sparingly in the Stars’ playoff push but when called upon he has performed. With the playoffs next week, Wedgewood will be used to give the Star’s primary goaltender some rest, but as far as backups are concerned, there are not many options better than him.

Why The Blues Could Cover The Spread

The Blues knew at some point it would come time to pay the bill on their Stanley Cup run. They have been wildly inconsistent on the season, at one point winning seven games in a row. Conversely, they also had an eight-game losing streak. The Blues decided to invest in the future. they traded away Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan O’Reilly, and Ivan Barbashev, but now have three first-round picks. With that draft capital, they still have Jordan Kyrou.

The Blues center is the teams leading scorer, but while his success does not guarantee team results, it is close. He has scored 12 goals since the start of March, and the team is 5-2-1 in games in which he has scored a goal. The last two games have not been great for him. In the past two games, he has a -2 rating, with just five shots on goal and nothing to show for it. One of the parts they acquired for their future is Kasperi Kapanen. After scoring a point in six of the last eight games of March, he has only two points in the five games of April, and a -5 rating to go with it.

Joel Hofer is expected to be in goal tonight, and he may get the last start as well considering Jordan Binngingtons’s behavior issues. Hofer is just 22 years old and maybe the goalie of the future for the Blues. He has performed well in his five starts on the year, going 3-0-1 with a save percentage of .915 and a goals-against average of 2.79.

Final Stars-Blues Prediction & Pick

Dallas is playing a style of hockey that shows they are happy regardless of seeding and may not push tonight. The Blues have nothing to play for and are getting young players some ice time. This will end up closer than expected. The Blues have some young studs, and their goaltender could be one of them. He is trying to show he is the future of the Blues franchise and does so tonight.

Final Stars-Blues Prediction & Pick: Blues +1.5 (-182)