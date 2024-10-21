The St. Louis Blues signed Philip Broberg this summer hoping he could provide a boost to their defensive group. The Blues lost Torey Krug to injury before the season began, so the blueline was in need of a spark. So far, Broberg has provided that spark on both ends of the ice. It's certainly a fantastic run for the former top-10 pick. But it's no surprise to teammate Dylan Holloway.

Holloway signed with the Blues alongside Broberg this summer. The two signed offer sheets as restricted free agents. The Edmonton Oilers declined to match those offer sheets, allowing St. Louis to sign the two young players. So far, it's worked out well.

Holloway has a goal and two points in his first six games with St. Louis. Broberg, however, has already set records. He is in a tie atop the leaderboard for points among Blues skaters. The defender has a goal and six points so far. He is the first defenseman in team history to record a point in each of his first six games with the franchise.

“He’s got so much confidence right now,” Holloway said of his teammate, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “He’s confident in his ability to make those plays. It’s pretty special to see. “Brobie has been so good. I’ve been telling people, too, I’ve been a big Brobie fan, so it’s nice to see him get the success he deserves and I’m sure there’s more to come from him.”

Philip Broberg leaving a fantastic first impression on Blues

Philip Broberg has certainly shown a ton of confidence, as Dylan Holloway mentioned. This confidence was on display on Saturday night when the two linked up on Holloway's first goal of the season. Broberg fought through traffic low in the slot to dish the puck to Holloway in front of the goal. Holloway finished the play with his first of the year.

Broberg's confidence is certainly a defining trait of his game. However, there is more than confidence driving this early season heater. Blues head coach Drew Bannister brought attention to his intelligence. The St. Louis bench boss believes his smart mind has allowed him to thrive early on in 2024-25.

“His hockey IQ is high. And then his ability kind of takes over. His stick, his ability to skate and close in on plays and just kind of read that next play. He’s an extremely smart hockey player,” Bannister said, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Broberg entered the season as a Blues breakout candidate ready to make an impact. So far, he has exceeded any early-season expectations that may have been placed upon him. If he continues this run of form, St. Louis will be a hard team to beat game in and game out.