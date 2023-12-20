Former St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube addressed his firing and the Jordan Kyrou situation in a recent podcast appearance.

Craig Berube, who was recently fired as the head coach of the St. Louis Blues, went on the Ray and Dregs podcast with Ray Ferraro and Darren Dreger to address his dismissal and the Jordan Kyrou situation. Berube made it clear that he has no issues with Kyrou.

“Yeah, he reached out for sure,” Craig Berube said on the Ray and Dregs podcast. “Listen, I got no issue with it, but he got caught off guard and didn't know what to say. And he's young you know, and it's tough for him. But I was happy for Jordan he came back and had a good game against Dallas, a very good team so he performed well and he'll be fine.”

Berube on Kyrou situation & his coaching future Former #STLBlues coach tells @rayferraro21 & @DarrenDreger that Jordan reached out to him after the events of last week Interview starts at 29:48 Full episode courtesy @Canadian_Club

On all platforms here: https://t.co/RW2m27m7WN pic.twitter.com/bebot5JZCB — The Ray & Dregs Hockey Podcast (@rayanddregs) December 20, 2023

It is clear that Berube is not bothered by Jordan Kyrou's comments, and the situation has been addressed between the two. Kyrou will look to have success with the Blues as Berube moves on.

Berube was asked if he wants to coach again, and what his approach would be if he was approached to get behind the bench for a different team shortly.

“I want to coach again for sure,” Berube said on the Ray and Dregs podcast. “I think just jumping into something just to jump into something, I just want to be careful there. I want to go and work with good people for sure, and an organization that's going in the right direction.”

After helping the Blues win the Stanley Cup in 2018, Berube should be back on a bench somewhere in the NHL in the near future.