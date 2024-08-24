The St. Louis Blues have made interesting moves this summer as they look to contend for the playoffs. Their two recent moves are certainly their most interesting, however. Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway signed in St. Louis after being extended offer sheets. With the new season drawing close, goalie Jordan Binnington revealed his thoughts on his team's offseason.

“It’s good to see some fight from the management in order to show confidence in our team to be better, faster and be more competitive,” the Blues goalie said Thursday, via NHL.com. “I think we can feed off that. Going into camp, I know everyone’s excited. Getting two new good pieces and just taking on this season.”

The Blues made a push for playoff hockey after firing head coach Craig Berube midseason. This push brought them within six points of the final wild card spot in the Western Conference. Interim head coach Drew Bannister earned the full-time job as a result of this rebound performance.

Jordan Binnington's Blues are young but experienced

Adding Broberg and Holloway aren't the only Blues offseason moves that excite Jordan Binnington. St. Louis sought to add a lot of depth down the lineup this summer, and they succeeded. Mathieu Joesph, Radek Faska, and Alexandre Texier are among the names to join the team this year.

One important aspect of these moves is the youth involved. Broberg is just 13 years old while Holloway and Texier are 24. In fact, St. Louis has 12 first-round picks in the organization all age 25 or younger, the team acknowledged on Wednesday.

The youth here sets the Blues up for success this season and future years. But some of this youth also has extensive NHL experience. Take Robert Thomas, for example. The St. Louis star is 25 years old while heading into his seventh season in the league. Thomas spoke about his experience and the team's future on Thursday, as well.

“It’s hard to believe I’m going into my seventh season,” the Blues forward said, via NHL.com. “It’s been a long time but it’s flown by. A lot of learning, a lot of growing. And I feel we’re opening up another window to contend with what management is doing.”

The Blues can certainly surprise teams in the Western Conference and within their division. They are certainly a team to watch given the moves made this offseason. St. Louis opens its 2024-25 campaign with a game against the Seattle Kraken on October 8.