Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg are officially St. Louis Blues. Although the Edmonton Oilers made a couple of moves to potentially be able to match the offers sheets that Blues GM Doug Armstrong tendered to the two young players, that's not what happened on Tuesday morning.

Instead, both Holloway and Broberg, who were impactful players in the Oilers' march to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, will head south to Missouri.

“Both Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway have been informed they are St. Louis Blues,” reported Sportsnet hockey insider Elliotte Friedman on Tuesday. “Oilers do not match. One thing I believe is key here: Edmonton wants flexibility to add in-season.”

Broberg will make $4,580,917 for each of the next two seasons, and the Blues will send a second-round draft pick to the Oilers as compensation. Holloway is set to earn $2,290,457 on a similar two-year pact, with St. Louis sending Edmonton a third-round selection in return.

The original offer from the Oilers to Broberg was a two-year deal at a $1.1 million AAV, while Holloway's was a three-year pact at $1.050 million, according to Blues reporter Andy Strickland.

In a separate transaction between Edmonton and St. Louis, the Oilers acquired the rights to defenceman Paul Fischer as well the Blues' third-round selection in the 2028 NHL Draft in exchange for future considerations. Fischer is entering his second season in the NCAA with Notre Dame after being selected No. 138 overall in the 2023 draft.

Philip Broberg, Dylan Holloway tough losses for Oilers

The Oilers were probably hoping they could get the young duo locked up for much cheaper, and were put in a difficult position when the Blues surprisingly offer sheeted both of them.

Broberg, 23, played 81 regular-season games for Edmonton over the last three seasons after being selected No. 8 overall in the 2019 NHL Draft. He chipped in two goals and 13 points in that span, and also suited up for 20 postseason contests. That included 10 games during the 2024 run to the Finals, where he added two goals and an assist.

The 22-year-old Holloway is also a former first-round pick; he was selected No. 14 overall by the Oilers in the 2020 NHL Draft. He's managed nine goals and 18 points over 89 regular-season tilts since breaking into the league in 2022-23. He played all 25 playoff games for Edmonton in 2024, contributing five goals and seven points.

The Oilers will now have to reckon with losing two impactful first-round picks to a team with more salary cap flexibility. They had seven days to exercise their right of refusal on each of the players, per section 10.3 of the NHL collective bargaining agreement.

It's the first time an offer sheet has been tendered since Jesperi Kotkaniemi went from the Montreal Canadiens to the Carolina Hurricanes in August of 2021.