The Florida Panthers are on the road to take on the St. Louis Blues Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Panthers-Blues prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Panthers are 25-12-2 this season, so they are having a good year after making it to the Stanley Cup Finals last season. The Panthers are currently on a seven-game win streak, as well. These teams have already faced off this season, and the Panthers lost the game 4-1. In that game, the Panthers got their lone goal from Eetu Luostarinen. The goal was assisted by Dmitry Kulikov. Sergei Bobrovsky was in net for the game, and he allowed three goals on 23 shots in the loss. The fourth goal was an empty netter.

The Blues are 20-17-1 this season, and they have won seven of their last 10 games. This includes their last two games. In the win against the Panthers in December, the Blues got goals from Alexey Toropchenko, Jordan Kyrou, and Pavel Buchnevich (x2). Joel Hofer made 37 saves in the win. Justin Faulk has not played since December 29, and his status for this game remains unknown.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Blues Odds

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -175

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +145

Over: 6 (-125)

Under: 6 (+105)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Blues

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Panthers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Panthers have been very good during their win streak. During the win streak, the Panthers are scoring 4.42 goals per game while allowing just 2.00. They have scored at least four goals in six of the seven games, and three goals in the other one. When the Panthers score three or more goals, they have a record of 23-3-0. If Florida continues to play as they have been during their win streak, they will win this game straight up.

The Blues do not score many goals. They put up four goals in the first matchup, but I would not expect that in this game. The Blues put up 2.82 goals per game, which is not very good. Along the same lines of that, the Panthers are 16-2-1 when they allow less than three goals this season. If Florida can hold the Blues to their season average, they will win this game.

Why The Blues Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blues were able to score three goals on 23 shots against the Panthers in the first game. If the Blues want to keep up with their scoring, they will need to take more shots. I would not expect the Blues to score three times on that few amount of shots in this one. However, if the Blues can put more pucks on net, they will be able to score a few and win this game.

The Blues should be able to save the shots taken in this game. The Panthers have taken the second most shots in the NHL this season. However, their shot percentage is ninth-worst in the NHL. With that, the Blues need to be okay with those shots being taken. If they can get in the shooting lanes, and the goaltender can make some saves, they will win this game.

Final Panthers-Blues Prediction & Pick

This one is going to be a good game. However, I am going to take the Panthers to continue their win streak and beat the Blues.

Final Panthers-Blues Prediction & Pick: Panthers ML (-175), Under 6 (+106)