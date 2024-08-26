The St. Louis Blues have been active this offseason. St. Louis is looking to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs after the Blues missed the postseason last year. With Drew Bannister officially the head coach, St. Louis set out to fortify its roster in a few different ways.

The Blues made trades for Alexandre Texier, Radek Faska, and Mathieu Joseph this summer. Additionally, they made two successful offer sheets. St. Louis signed Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway to two-year contracts after the Edmonton Oilers declined to match the offers.

The additions of Texier, Broberg, and Holloway add more youth to an already young team. Robert Thomas, Jake Neighbours, and Jordan Kyrou are all 26 years old or younger. Broberg, Texier, and Holloway are all 24 years old or younger, as well.

In saying this, St. Louis still has notable veteran depth on the roster. And that veteran depth could be crucial in the team's push for playoff hockey in 2025. With this in mind, here are two Blues veterans who could become difference-makers in the year ahead.

Nick Leddy is a solid defenseman

The Blues traded for Nick Leddy around the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline. St. Louis wanted to bolster their defense, and Leddy stood as one of the best available options on the market. The trade certainly came at a cost, as Jake Walman went the other way in the deal. But St. Louis has received solid play from its veteran rearguard.

Leddy scored three goals and 28 points in a full 82 games this past season. The Eden Praire, Minnesota native has recorded 25 or more assists in six of the last eight seasons. And this past season saw St. Louis deploy Leddy around 22 and a half minutes a game.

The impact isn't only on offense, either. Leddy finished the season allowing the third-fewest goals per 60 minutes (2.37) at 5v5 among Blues defensemen, according to Evolving Hockey. Additionally, he finished with the third-highest On-Ice Save Percentage (.926) at 5v5.

Leddy is not the player he was when he skated with the New York Islanders. Still, he can eat important minutes when needed. The Blues defender has two years remaining on his contract. And if he continues playing solid hockey, he could be in line for another contract once this one is up.

Brandon Saad is coming off a career season

The Blues signed Brandon Saad to a five-year contract in July 2021 after he spent time with the Colorado Avalanche. Saad brought Stanley Cup experience to a St. Louis team wanting to go back to the Final. While a trip to the Final has not happened, Saad has played extremely well in Missouri.

This past season may have been Saad's best in St. Louis. He scored 26 goals and 42 points for the Blues as they pushed for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This marks Saad's second 40+ point season since signing with the team. Additionally, he has scored 20+ goals in three of the last five seasons.

Saad made a big impact offensively this past year. He ranked fourth on the Blues in Offensive Goals Above Replacement, according to Evolving Hockey. Additionally, he finished fifth among forwards on the team in Goals For Per 60 Minutes at 5v5 (2.67).

Saad could certainly regress this upcoming season. However, these totals aren't too far off his more recent performances. If he can continue this form, the Blues will be in a great spot as they play for a playoff spot in 2024-25.