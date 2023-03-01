As an incensed Taliyah Wyche — a sophomore forward for the University of Florida — threw the ball towards an unseen player from the University of Kentucky during the SEC women’s tournament, a voice can be heard yelling Fight me!

Wyche, obliging, sprinted towards junior Kentucky forward Ajae Petty before being knocked off route by Jada Walker, a sophomore guard averaging a career-high 12.5 points per game for Kentucky this season. A brawl ensued and the game would be delayed for over 20 minutes while officials, coaches, and teammates were separated from one another.

Eight players were ejected in the SEC women's tournament after a scuffle broke out during the Kentucky-Florida game. The game was delayed over 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/iXUgUzltgj — ESPN (@espn) March 1, 2023

Wyche would attempt to land a hit on Petty, who was walking away as Wyche approached. While it’s possible that Petty was responsible for instigating a brawl, that’s merely speculation at this point.

However, the scuffle would lead to eight official ejections for players from Kentucky and Florida.

Wyche, her twin sister Tatyana, junior center Ra Shaya Kyle, and senior guard Faith Dut would be ejected for the Gators.

Freshman forward Zennia Thomas, freshman guard Cassidy Rowe, freshman guard Saniah Tyler, and junior guard Eniya Russell would be ejected for the Wildcats.

Quite a day at the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament so far. pic.twitter.com/JRQaubzqvB — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) March 1, 2023

Ultimately, while the game would resume, it was still an unexpected sight for those watching.

Unfortunately, the loss of Kyle will haunt the Gators, as she averages 9.8 points and 6.4 rebounds in 21.2 minutes per game. The Wildcats may have avoided a significant loss of their own with Petty refusing to fight back against Wyche, as she averages 5.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in her first season since transferring from LSU.