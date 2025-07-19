Starting with family patriarch Archie Manning, the family has taken over the NFL since the 1970s. Manning's sons, Eli and Peyton, each forged their own paths. Eli won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants, while Peyton joined his father in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in addition to winning two Lombardi Trophies of his own. Now, the next generation is up. Arch Manning, the son of Peyton and Eli's brother Cooper, is now the starting quarterback at the University of Texas. Joining Arch at the next level could be his cousin Marshall, Peyton's son. Marshall's next team has been decided according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press' Stephen Hargis.

“Sources confirmed Friday that Marshall Manning, the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, has enrolled and will attend Baylor as an eighth-grade day student,” wrote Hargis on Friday.

In the recent past, Manning's own star has begun to flourish. Like his father before him, it seems as if a future in college football is already before him. And this is all before he takes a snap in high school, which wouldn't begin until next year. He would be a Class of 2030 recruit. With Marshall Manning now plying his trade in the state of Tennessee, a new question emerges: will the Tennessee football program, his father's alma mater, become the front runner in his eventual recruitment?

Could Peyton Manning's son be next link in Manning quarterback legacy?

The youngest Manning is now 14 years old and could eventually turn into a high-level prospect like his cousin Arch before him. That growth could continue at Baylor, which is likely why Peyton and his wife chose to allow their son to transfer. This could certainly fuel rumors that the Hall of Famer wants his son his to get more exposure in front of his alma mater in Knoxville.

There's even a potential path in which father and son return to Rocky Top to try and continue the program's quest for national prominence. Many program boosters and supporters would love to have Peyton return to the school and get them back onto the path to glory. If that happens, will Marshall join him? Or will he forge his own path, just like Arch before him?