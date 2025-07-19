Justin Verlander’s return to Rogers Centre — once the site of his two no-hitters — was anything but historic in a good way Friday night. The veteran right-hander turned in one of the shortest starts of his illustrious career, allowing four earned runs on nine hits in just 2.2 innings as the San Francisco Giants fell 4-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays.

It marked only the ninth time in Verlander's career that he failed to complete three innings, and the second time this season alone. The 42-year-old is now winless through 16 starts this season — the longest single-season stretch without a victory by a Giants pitcher, surpassing Matt Cain’s mark of 15 in 2017. One more winless start, and he’ll tie Mark Davis for the franchise’s overall record (17), which spanned parts of the 1984–1986 seasons.

Verlander, who came into the game with some optimism after a pre-All-Star break mechanical tweak yielded improved velocity, once again struggled to put away hitters. He averaged 94.5 mph on his four-seamer and even touched 97 mph, but lacked the sharpness and movement needed on his breaking pitches.

“It was more put away with two strikes,” manager Bob Melvin said postgame. “Typically, he’s got something to get a swing and miss. Didn’t get any strikeouts. A couple key hits off him and just really didn’t have a put away pitch today.”

Justin Verlander remains winless with the Giants

Toronto capitalized on those mistakes in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring all four of their runs. Verlander allowed a pair of two-run doubles — one to Joey Loperfido and another to Will Wagner — before being lifted in the third inning after issuing a walk to Wagner, the Blue Jays' No. 9 hitter. Verlander is now 0-8 with a 4.99 ERA through 16 starts in 2025.

While Verlander’s night was one to forget, the Giants' offense did little to back him up. San Francisco notched 11 hits overall, including 10 off Toronto starter Chris Bassitt, yet came away empty. They went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and hit into two early double plays that erased promising scoring chances.

Bassitt made history of his own, becoming the first MLB pitcher since 2015 to allow 10 or more hits without surrendering a run. He threw 6 1/3 shutout innings, and the Blue Jays bullpen — Brendon Little, Yariel Rodríguez, and Jeff Hoffman — combined to close the door.

“They got three big hits. We didn’t get any,” Melvin said. “A couple double plays early in the game kind of take the wind out of your sails a little bit.”

Even when the Giants barreled balls up, they couldn’t buy a break. Matt Chapman’s 106.2 mph lineout in the third and Willy Adames’ 104 mph liner in the sixth were caught in clutch spots, ending scoring threats. Rafael Devers also grounded into a double play in the first but had a solid night at the plate, adding a 106.5 mph single and a 104.6 mph double.

Right-hander Tristan Beck did his part in relief, tossing 4.1 scoreless innings and preserving the bullpen. But without any run support, it was all for nothing.

The Giants, now 52-46, will look to rebound on Saturday as ace Logan Webb (9-6, 2.94 ERA) takes the mound against Blue Jays lefty Eric Lauer (4-2, 2.78 ERA).

Friday night may have been another low point in Justin Verlander's legendary career, but with plenty of season left, there’s still time to right the ship — even if the leash is getting shorter.