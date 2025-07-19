According to the Houston Police Department, Tyler Martinez, a former football player for Texas Southern University, was shot and killed last week in a parking garage not far from the university’s campus. The university released a statement regarding Martinez’ death on their official Instagram.

“With profound sadness, we honor the life of Tyler Martinez, a proud Class of 2023 graduate of the Jesse H. Jones School of Business, graduate student, and standout member of the TSU Football family.

A Humble High School alum, Tyler wore #93 as a dominant defensive tackle, playing four seasons with unmatched heart and grit. Once deemed as one of the best DTs in the SWAC by several news outlets, he was a true force on the field, but it was his humility, leadership, and quiet strength that left a lasting mark on everyone who knew him.

Tyler was more than an athlete; he was a brother, a student, a leader, and a shining example of what it means to be a Tiger. His legacy will continue to live on through the lives he touched and the love he poured into this community.

We extend our deepest condolences to his family, teammates, coaches, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Once a Tiger, always a Tiger.”

With 26 appearances as a defensive lineman, Martinez finished his collegiate career with 82 total tackles, including 5.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss. In 2022, he played in 11 games as a senior, earning 1.5 sacks, 2.5 for loss, and 29 tackles. With 3.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 44 stops as a junior in 2021, he finished as the team's second-leading tackler.

In connection with Martinez's shooting death, a Texas Southern University student has been charged with murder, KHOU-TV reports. 22-year-old Isaac Jasper Robinson was taken into custody after he reportedly shot Martinez during a fight in a Houston apartment building's parking garage. Both males lived in the complex, according to the police, although they didn’t know each other. The altercation started as a physical altercation in the garage, according to authorities. Police added that after first running from the scene, Robinson eventually came back and confessed to the shooting.

During Robinson's court appearance last Saturday, details were disclosed that provided fresh insight into what happened. A judge reportedly told KHOU-TV that Martinez had Robinson pinned to the ground during the fight, but he then got up and started to leave. According to the judge, a lady then took a gun from a car and gave it to Robinson, who shot Martinez several times. Martinez passed away shortly thereafter.

Robinson’s bail was set for $150,000.