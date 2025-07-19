Forbes has named Florida A&M University as the best HBCU with online programs. The following HBCUs also made the list for top online programs: Delaware State University, North Carolina Central University, North Carolina A&T State University, Bowie State University, Jackson State University, Morgan State University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Fayetteville State University, and Tennessee State University.

Best Online HBCUs

College Average Undergraduate Tuition and Fees Per Year (in-state) Student Retention Rate Graduation Rate Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University $5,785 86% 57% Delaware State University $10,314 72% 48% North Carolina Central University $6,542 75% 52% North Carolina A&T State University $6,748 80% 54% Bowie State University $8,999 70% 44% Jackson State University $9,090 68% 40% Morgan State University $8,118 71% 49% University of Maryland Eastern Shore $8,898 66% 35% Fayetteville State University $3,969 78% 37% Tennessee State University $8,568 60% 32%

Florida A&M offers bachelor's degrees online in fields including international affairs, global security, and criminal justice. The university has the lowest student loan default rate among its graduates, the greatest student retention rate, and the second-lowest average in-state tuition rate among the ten colleges mentioned here. The average yearly earnings of alumni ten years after graduation and the overall graduation rate were both comparatively high at Florida A&M.

This is the latest list that Florida A&M has ranked high on. In September, Florida A&M was ranked as the third top HBCU in the nation, only behind Spelman College and Howard University. This occurred as the institution has been in the midst of change since last Summer.

Florida A&M has recently gone through a change in leadership. The university recently named Marva Johnson as the 13th president despite protest from students, alumni, and the HBCU community. In an 8-4 vote on May 16, the Florida A&M Board of Trustees elected Johnson as the new president, despite the campus community's outrage. She was officially hired by the Florida Board of Governors more than a month later.

“Under my leadership, I don't expect FAMU to just survive,” Johnson said during a meeting. “I expected it to thrive.”