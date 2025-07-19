Forbes has named Florida A&M University as the best HBCU with online programs. The following HBCUs also made the list for top online programs: Delaware State University, North Carolina Central University, North Carolina A&T State University, Bowie State University, Jackson State University, Morgan State University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Fayetteville State University, and Tennessee State University.

Best Online HBCUs

CollegeAverage Undergraduate Tuition and Fees Per Year (in-state)Student Retention RateGraduation Rate
Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University$5,78586%57%
Delaware State University$10,31472%48%
North Carolina Central University$6,54275%52%
North Carolina A&T State University$6,74880%54%
Bowie State University$8,99970%44%
Jackson State University$9,09068%40%
Morgan State University$8,11871%49%
University of Maryland Eastern Shore$8,89866%35%
Fayetteville State University$3,96978%37%
Tennessee State University$8,56860%32%

 

Florida A&M offers bachelor's degrees online in fields including international affairs, global security, and criminal justice. The university has the lowest student loan default rate among its graduates, the greatest student retention rate, and the second-lowest average in-state tuition rate among the ten colleges mentioned here. The average yearly earnings of alumni ten years after graduation and the overall graduation rate were both comparatively high at Florida A&M.

This is the latest list that Florida A&M has ranked high on. In September, Florida A&M was ranked as the third top HBCU in the nation, only behind Spelman College and Howard University. This occurred as the institution has been in the midst of change since last Summer.

Florida A&M has recently gone through a change in leadership. The university recently named Marva Johnson as the 13th president despite protest from students, alumni, and the HBCU community. In an 8-4 vote on May 16, the Florida A&M Board of Trustees elected Johnson as the new president, despite the campus community's outrage. She was officially hired by the Florida Board of Governors more than a month later.

“Under my leadership, I don't expect FAMU to just survive,” Johnson said during a meeting. “I expected it to thrive.”

More HBCU News
Severance season 2 Apple.
‘Severance’ star Tramell Tillman earns historic nominationKiya Wimbush-Robinson ·
Shawn Zachery, the head director for the Black Foxes Dance Line at Prairie View A&M, will be included in the new book "HBCU Made"
Prairie View A&M to launch executive in residence program with Matthew KnowlesKiya Wimbush-Robinson ·
The Supreme Court denied a gender bias lawsuit against Texas Southern filed by a former professor who worked at the HBCU for ten years.
Former Texas Southern football player killed in shootingKiya Wimbush-Robinson ·
Apr 3, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Mo'ne Davis throws out a first pitch before action between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Ex-Little League star Mo’ne Davis’ exciting baseball return plansZachary Draves ·
Nebraska Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph walks off the bus
Grambling’s Mickey Joseph makes bold ‘Super Bowl’ comment at SWAC media dayRandall Barnes ·
North Carolina Central's coach Trei Oliver weighs in on the hires of Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson as HBCU coaches
Trei Olver breaks silence on Michael Vick, DeSean Jackson hiresRandall Barnes ·