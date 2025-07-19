The Los Angeles Lakers will end the NBA Summer League without one of their more notable players in Bronny James.

James is preparing for the second year of his NBA career, being one of the Lakers' reserves as a rookie. He used this summer to take part with the Summer League squad, which he impressed throughout his time in Las Vegas.

However, as Los Angeles didn't qualify for the winner's bracket and only has a consolation game to play, James appeared on the court in street clothes as he isn't available for Friday's game between the Lakers and Denver Nuggets.

Article Continues Below

He finished the Summer League with averages of 14.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds on 48% shooting from the field.

More Los Angeles Lakers News
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) walks towards the team bench during a timeout against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center.
Lakers’ LeBron James retirement rumors get Colin Cowherd’s stamp of approvalBenedetto Vitale ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
Lakers rumors: LeBron James ultimate retirement decision to include massive ‘farewell tour’Benedetto Vitale ·
Marcus Smart in Lakers uniform
Lakers trade proposal lands Marcus Smart in Wizards dealJedd Pagaduan ·
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Thomas & Mack Center.
Lakers’ Bronny James catches more attention after lighting it up vs. CelticsRichard Pereira ·
Lakers' LeBron James with clocks, question marks, and "retirement?" hanging over him
Sources: LeBron James retirement buzz gets louder at NBA Summer LeagueBrett Siegel ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
LeBron James in 1-man club after Bradley Beal’s Clippers moveDavid Yapkowitz ·