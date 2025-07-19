The Los Angeles Lakers will end the NBA Summer League without one of their more notable players in Bronny James.

James is preparing for the second year of his NBA career, being one of the Lakers' reserves as a rookie. He used this summer to take part with the Summer League squad, which he impressed throughout his time in Las Vegas.

However, as Los Angeles didn't qualify for the winner's bracket and only has a consolation game to play, James appeared on the court in street clothes as he isn't available for Friday's game between the Lakers and Denver Nuggets.

He finished the Summer League with averages of 14.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds on 48% shooting from the field.