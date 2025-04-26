The long-awaited showdown between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn delivered on every promise, igniting the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a brutal, back-and-forth battle that paid homage to the legendary rivalry of their fathers. In front of more than 65,000 roaring fans, Eubank Jr. emerged victorious via unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the contest 116-112 in his favor. This was not just a fight; it was a generational reckoning, a night where pride, legacy, and sheer will collided under the London lights.

‼️ CHRIS EUBANK JR BEATS CONOR BENN BY UNANIMOUS DECISION ‼️

The Eubank-Benn saga is woven into the fabric of British boxing. Thirty-five years after Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn captivated the nation with their iconic duels, their sons stepped through the ropes to settle unfinished business. The bout had been postponed for over two years, marred by controversy and setbacks, but when the bell finally rang, both men fought as if history itself was watching.

The drama began even before the opening bell. Eubank Jr., the naturally bigger man and reigning IBO middleweight champion, missed the middleweight limit at the first attempt, tipping the scales at 160.05 pounds and incurring a hefty $500,000 fine. Benn, a career welterweight, came in at 156.4 pounds, stepping up two divisions for the biggest challenge of his career. The tension was palpable, the stakes enormous-not just for titles, but for legacy and redemption.

The All-Out War

The fight itself was a microcosm of the rivalry-tense, technical, and ferocious. Benn started fast, using his speed and aggression to take the early rounds. He staggered Eubank Jr. with a sharp left hook in the third, forcing the veteran to hold and regroup. But Eubank, ever the technician, weathered the storm and began to assert his jab and ring generalship as the rounds wore on.

By the middle rounds, Eubank Jr. had found his rhythm, landing crisp combinations and using his size to bully Benn on the inside. The sixth round saw the momentum shift decisively, as Eubank’s jab and uppercut began to sap Benn’s energy. A clash of heads in the ninth opened a cut over Eubank’s right eye, but he fought through the blood, pressing forward with relentless volume.

Conor Benn hurt Christ Eubank Jr. again in round 9🔥

Benn, to his credit, never wilted. He rallied in the tenth with a flurry of hooks, but Eubank responded by trapping him on the ropes and unloading with both hands, drawing a roar from the crowd. The final rounds were fought at a furious pace, both men emptying their tanks in pursuit of victory.

When the final bell rang, both fighters embraced, knowing they had given everything. The judges returned identical scorecards: 116-112 for Chris Eubank Jr., a testament to his tactical adjustments and championship mettle down the stretch. The unanimous decision was a fair reflection of a fight that saw Eubank Jr. take control in the second half, outlanding and outmaneuvering the younger, smaller Benn.

116-112

116-112

116-112 Chris Eubank Jr beats Conor Benn by unanimous decision! 👏

For Chris Eubank Jr., this victory is career-defining. At 35, he has now solidified his place among Britain’s elite middleweights, exorcising the ghosts of past disappointments and avenging the family name. His professional record improves to 35-3 (25 KOs), and the win opens doors for potential mega-fights like those against Canelo Alvarez.

For Conor Benn, the loss is his first as a professional, dropping his record to 23-1 (14 KOs). But in defeat, he proved his mettle, pushing a bigger, more experienced opponent to the brink and earning respect from fans and pundits alike. Benn’s stock rises even in loss, and his willingness to move up two divisions for this challenge will not be forgotten.

A Night to Remember

This was more than just a fight, it was a spectacle, a celebration of boxing’s enduring rivalries and the indomitable spirit of its athletes. Both Eubank Jr. and Benn honored their fathers’ legacies, but more importantly, they carved out their own place in history. As the crowd filtered out into the London night, there was a sense that they had witnessed something special: a war for the ages, and perhaps the start of a new chapter in a rivalry that refuses to die.

The torch has been passed, the legacy renewed. British boxing may never see another rivalry quite like this.