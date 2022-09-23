Brad Stevens gives final word on possibility of returning to coach Celtics in place of Ime Udoka

The moment Ime Udoka was suspended, there were plenty of people who immediately wondered whether Brad Stevens would consider a return to coaching. However, Stevens shut down any speculation about a return to the sideline, per Jared Weiss.

“I told Joe I’m going to be there for him without stepping on any toes.”

Stevens also said he will not take over as coach despite Udoka’s suspension. Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news of Ime Udoka’s 1-year suspension after the Celtics coach reportedly had a relationship with a female member of the organization.

Wojnarowski later reported that the trust factor was negatively impacted following the news. Boston believes in Ime Udoka as a coach. But they also believe in their policies. The Celtics have yet to make an official decision in reference to Udoka’s future in Boston with the Celtics. There is a possibility he returns next year, but there are people around the NBA who believe Udoka has already coached his final game with Boston.

In addition to Brad Stevens being named as a potential Ime Udoka replacement, Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy have been linked to the team as well. And their chances of getting the job likely increased given Stevens’ shutting down coaching rumors. Again, there is a chance that Udoka returns following his 1-year suspension. The Celtics will make a decision on the matter at a later date.

For now, Brad Stevens will continue working in the front office while Ime Udoka aims to re-gain the trust of the Celtics organization.