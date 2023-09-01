The NBA is made up of the best basketball players in the world. Every single team has talented players and when looking at the New Orleans Pelicans, it is clear to point out that Brandon Ingram is their All-Star leader.

The 2023-24 season will mark Ingram's eighth NBA season and his fifth with the Pelicans. While he has not been named an All-Star since the 2019-20 season, the former second overall pick has consistently been amongst the league leaders in scoring and he is one of the deadliest one-on-one players with the ball in his hands. However, just because Ingram has found success in the NBA does not necessarily mean this success will translate over to international basketball. This is something he realizing with Team USA.

Alongside other stars like Anthony Edwards, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Tyrese Haliburton, Ingram is representing the United States at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Team USA has won their first four games of the tournament, but Ingram still hasn't found his footing after the group's 85-73 victory over Montenegro on Friday. The Pelicans star finished with just two points in about 15 minutes of play in this game.

At the World Cup, Ingram is now averaging just 4.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 38.9 percent from the floor. Following USA Basketball's 28-point victory over Greece in their second group-play game, head coach Steve Kerr decided to move the New Orleans forward out of the starting lineup amid his struggles.

“This is totally different than what I am used to,” Ingram told The Athletic recently. “The team is winning right now, so I can’t be selfish thinking about myself. But it’s a little frustrating right now for me, and I’m just trying to figure out ways I can be effective.”

What is going on with Brandon Ingram right now and should the Pelicans be concerned with what he's showing overseas?

NBA vs. FIBA basketball for Brandon Ingram

What Ingram is realizing right now at the FIBA World Cup is that international basketball is a lot different than what he is accustomed to seeing in the NBA. Whereas one-on-one basketball works in the league, the FIBA World Cup and the Olympics are more team-oriented events.

Defenses tend to play a lot more zone in international matchups in order to take away one-on-one play. The slight adjustments in the FIBA rules compared to the NBA rules also make terrific talents like Ingram non-existent. Now, this is not to say that Ingram cannot find success as a member of Team USA, but he has always been a primary scoring option who needs the ball in his hands to make an impact.

This is something that just won't happen with USA Basketball. Very rarely has a player been able to play the same in international competitions as he has in the NBA.

“Nothing has really gone his way. He hasn't had a lot of opportunities, but I think that'll change,” Kerr stated after the team's opening victory over New Zealand on August 26. “I think his time is coming. He’s just gotta stay with it. The thing I've learned with FIBA is every night belongs to someone new. I wouldn't have guessed that Paolo (Banchero) would be our leading scorer last night, but all 12 guys are so talented that all it takes is a couple shots to go in, and any one of these guys can get going.

“I expect that to happen for B.I.”

So far, this has not happened for Ingram, which has led to frustration and some worry from the Pelicans' faithful. Overall though, when the 2023-24 season rolls around, we are going to wind up seeing the same player in New Orleans we have been accustomed to seeing.

Being able to play alongside his real teammates and contend for a championship will result in Ingram being more comfortable and he will be able to play the one-on-one style he's used to.

It is certainly eye-opening to see a star of Ingram's caliber struggle on the world's biggest stage, but at the end of the day, he's simply a better NBA player than he is an international talent. There is nothing wrong with this and the Pelicans should have zero concerns about both his mindset and skill level entering the new season.

New Orleans has a chance to take a big step forward during the 2023-24 season and Ingram will be at the center of all their potential success.