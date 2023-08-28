Team USA entered the 2023 FIBA World Cup as the favorite to win the entire tournament and their performances thus far in their first two games haven't done anything to affect their standing as the competition's best team. And on Monday morning, Team USA took another step closer to avenging their putrid showing in 2019, as they advanced to the second round of the tournament after making quick work of Greece, 109-81, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The team saw four players score in double digits, with burgeoning Los Angeles Lakers guard and crowd favorite Austin Reaves leading the way for them with 15 points. Anthony Edwards and Jalen Brunson also pitched in with 13 points each, while Bobby Portis rounds out the double-digit scorers with 10 of his own. All 12 Team USA players, with 12th man Walker Kessler even seeing the floor by virtue of the game being a blowout, scored.

This was a solid follow-up victory to their win over New Zealand on Saturday, ensuring their place in the next stage of the competition by being the only undefeated team remaining in Group C. In the second round, the two top-placed teams in Group C and D will face off against each other, and at this point, Team USA will be joining Lithuania, which boasts the services of Jonas Valanciunas, and Montenegro, a Nikola Vucevic-led squad, in Group J.

The fourth spot in Group J remains up for grabs, with Greece and New Zealand still fighting for their 2023 FIBA World Cup tournament lives. Meanwhile, Team USA will want to go the second round with an unbeaten record, as they will face Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jordan on Wednesday.