The Charlotte Hornets have decided to select Brandon Miller, a 6'9″ forward from Alabama, with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. There were some draft day rumors suggesting the Hornets might take Scoot Henderson, but it's Miller after much of the pre-draft hype surrounded the former Crimson Tide star.

The top prospect coming from the college basketball ranks this year, Miller is one of the best scorers in this draft class. Having a high understanding for how to get to his spots and showing flashes of his potential defensively, the 20-year-old forward projects to be an instant source of production during his rookie year.

After talk that the Hornets may trade this selection or even take Henderson, they stood firm and have added a key, potential star-like talent that they have had their eyes on for quite some time.

Here is everything you need to know about the newest member of the Hornets.

Brandon Miller's Pre-College Basketball Career

At Cane Ridge High School in Tennessee, Brandon Miller was named the Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior. He then repeated as the Gatorade Player of the Year, as well as being named Tennessee Mr. Basketball as a senior in high school. While he received offers to play for Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky and other prominent schools, Miller also weighed the possibility of spending a year overseas or playing for the G League Ignite. Ultimately, he chose to play for the Crimson Tide and had himself a terrific one-and-done season.

Brandon Miller's College Basketball Career

One of the best scorers in the country this past college basketball season, Miller led the Alabama Crimson Tide to 31 total wins, their most in program history. They also claimed the No. 1 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, the highest they have ever been ranked. Ultimately falling in the Sweet 16, Miller struggled in the tournament due to a groin injury.

In 37 games for them this past year, Miller averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 43.0 percent from the floor and 38.4 percent from three-point range. His best performance came against South Carolina in a 78-76 road overtime victory, as the freshman phenom scored 41 points on 14-25 shooting and 6-13 from three-point range while also finishing the game with eight rebounds.

Named the SEC Rookie of the Year, the SEC Tournament MVP and a consensus All-American, Miller had arguably one of the best individual seasons in program history. Despite not being named a finalist for the Wooden Award, which is essentially the nation's MVP award for collegiate basketball, the Alabama product still left his imprint on the college basketball landscape and solidified himself as one of the best players in this year's draft class.

Brandon Miller's NBA Draft Fit With Hornets

There really is not much to question regarding Brandon Miller, as he checks off all the boxes for what teams look for in wing players nowadays. Miller can play either forward position, he can score from virtually anywhere on the floor given his gifted pull-up game, and he can punish smaller, weaker defenders while driving to the rim. One of the most underrated aspects of Miller's game is his passing abilities. While he is a primary scoring option, Miller has exception vision and easily be a secondary facilitator alongside a player like LaMelo Ball. Not to mention, he will thrive as a scorer in Charlotte since he will be on the receiving end of numerous highlight-worthy passes from Ball.

This pick just makes the most sense for Charlotte, especially given where they are and what they need as a franchise. Finding immediate contributors to put alongside Ball is a must for the Hornets. From his very first game, Miller will make an impact on the offensive end of the floor.

Not to mention, Charlotte ranked amongst the worst in the league defensively this past year, so the rookie forward will be able to tighten things up on that end of the floor given his length as well. Whereas other prospects the Hornets could have selected here may clash with how Ball plays, Miller will fit right in and be exactly what Charlotte was lacking on the wing this past year.