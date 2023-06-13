With the NBA Finals coming to an end and the Denver Nuggets claiming their first championship in franchise history, the league's focus now shifts to the 2023 NBA Draft, which is set to take place on June 22. Victor Wembanyama will be going first overall to the San Antonio Spurs, but what the Charlotte Hornets decide to do with the second overall pick pertaining to Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson will have a drastic impact on this year's draft.

After Wembanyama, Miller and Henderson are expected to be the next two players selected on draft night. The Hornets have been linked to both players recently and the sense around the league right now is that Charlotte favors Miller.

A versatile, lengthy wing who could compliment the play of LaMelo Ball right away, Miller ending up with the Hornets is a very plausible outcome and he has a private workout scheduled with the team on Tuesday, according to the Charlotte Observer's Rod Boone.

This is the first in-person evaluation the Hornets will get of Miller and his workout with the team comes after Henderson's workout in Charlotte on Sunday. Getting a better look at their options with the second overall pick via these pre-draft workouts, the Hornets are also being linked to some trade rumors ahead of this year's draft.

The New Orleans Pelicans are showing interest in potentially moving up into the Top-3 in this year's draft to select Henderson and the Hornets will likely hear out offers that come their way. This does not mean they will be eager to give up the second overall pick, but GM Mitch Kupchak is always evaluating all of the options his team has.

Should the Pelicans be willing to offer up one of their All-Star talents in Brandon Ingram or Zion Williamson, the Hornets may very well give serious consideration to trading this pick. Both Miller and Henderson have All-Star potential, but what New Orleans has to offer may already be proven, star-level talent.

At this moment with the draft being just over a week away, the Hornets do seem to be motivated to select Miller. Assuming his workout and meetings with the team on Tuesday go well, there are no reasons to think Charlotte will be wanting to make any drastic changes to their draft position.