The 2023 NBA Draft kicks off on Thursday night, and the Charlotte Hornets have long been torn between Alabama star Brandon Miller and G League Ignite star Scoot Henderson. However, the latest intel suggests that the Hornets could be leaning toward Henderson with the selection, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

‘Sources: Scoot Henderson is gaining serious momentum at No. 2 with the Charlotte Hornets in tonight’s NBA draft. Hornets have been torn over the last week between Henderson and Brandon Miller. Team has final meetings today to settle on decision.

Pairing Henderson with LaMelo Ball is certainly a fascinating thought, and with the draft getting closer, it will be interesting to see which direction the Hornets go in.

Henderson bypassed college to play for the Ignite and averaged 17.6 PPG with 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds and just turned 19 years old this past February. A guard combo of Ball and Henderson is a fun thought, but the Hornets adding a talented wing such as Miller is another difficult choice.

For months, Miller and Henderson have been projected to go second and third in some order, and that should be the case whichever way the Hornes end up going with this selection. The debate between these two has been a long one, and ClutchPoints NBA Insider Brett Siegel mentioned Miller going to the Hornets at No. 2 in his latest mock draft.

Victor Wembanyama is unquestionably going to the San Antonio Spurs first overall, so the draft really begins with the Hornets on the clock at No. 2. Will it be Scoot Henderson, or will it be Brandon Miller?

We will find out soon enough.