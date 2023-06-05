It's only the first part of June but make no mistake, teams are eagerly awaiting the MLB trade deadline, including the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves just recently concluded their first test of what is still a young 2023 season. They're coming off a month of May where they finished just one game above .500, losing a series at the end to the Oakland Athletics, the worst team in baseball. Still maintaining their first-place spot was more than impressive, though, considering what the Braves had to endure with key injuries to their squad.

Braves need: pitching

The most devastating losses for the Braves were at the top of their rotation in Max Fried and Kyle Wright. Fried and Wright were both lost early in the month of May, placed on the IL, with no real timetable on their returns.

This has, in turn, placed pressure upon the bullpen that has had to carry the load on the mound. Even Spencer Strider and Charlie Morton have had their struggles, along with rookies Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd that have had to come in as replacements for Fried and Wright. And while it was a welcomed return, it's too early to tell how former All-Star Mike Soroka will fair after only having two starts thus far.

With that being said, Braves' relievers are more than likely a bit taxed, which has been evident lately. From May 9, which was when Fried was placed on the IL (Wright was placed on May 4) until the end of the month, the Braves had the eighth worst ERA in MLB (4.79). They were also 10th worst in blown saves with 4; 12th in walks with 34.

Braves need: outfield

The bullpen has only been one issue for the Braves, however. Atlanta has also been looking for solutions to their outfield production at the plate. While reigning NL Rookie of the Year Michael Harris III has dealt with a few injuries this season, its caused inconsistencies to his offensive production. His defense is still beyond stellar but the Braves are desiring a bit more of a bat from the 22-year-old, who showed power and the ability to even hit opposite field last year.

There's also the revolving door in left field. Kevin Pillar, Sam Hilliard, Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna have all shown flashes of their offensive prowess at times, but none have set themselves apart from the other this season. Even with Ozuna completely redeeming his putrid first month of the season, with his past on and off the field struggles, he's not a sure thing.

With the New York Mets having a sudden surge, now only five and half games out of first place in the NL East, the Braves will need to bolster their roster with some glaring needs as the MLB trade deadline nears. These are a few options that the Braves could seek out to trade for.

Pitching

RHP Joe Kelly, Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox are having more than a disappointing year and will more than likely be sellers by the time the MLB trade deadline approaches, which could bode well for some teams, including the Braves. Among the potential bullpen relievers on the White Sox roster, one name stands out for the Braves: Joe Kelly.

The 36-year-old veteran brings valuable attributes to the table, while still having only one year and $9 million remaining on his current contract, along with a probable $9.5 million club option for 2024, Kelly offers both short-term stability and future flexibility for the team.

What truly sets Kelly apart is his strong performance this season. His combination of a nasty two-seam fastball that averages 99 mph, accompanied by a lethal slider in the low 90s could set well for the Braves struggling bullpen. He could also be a valuable option at closer should Rasiel Iglesias return to the IL or need a rest day. While his 4.09 ERA is a little high, he's got skills that the Braves can utilize.

LHP Richard Lovelady, Oakland Athletics

Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos has pretty much traded for every good player the A's have had over the past two seasons with Matt Olson and Sean Murphy, so he might as well continue that trend.

One player who stands out among the A's bullpen is Richard Lovelady. Despite playing for a struggling Oakland team, Lovelady has managed to shine. His impressive 3.06 ERA for the season is a testament to his ability to perform under challenging circumstances.

Lovelady has appeared in 19 games this season, accumulating 16.2 innings of work as a southpaw reliever. Notably, he has maintained an impressive 1.02 WHIP, allowing just four earned runs. His strong performance is further highlighted by a solid 17/8 strikeout-to-walk ratio for the year. As a reliable left-handed option out of the bullpen, Lovelady has proven his worth.

Interestingly, Lovelady's presence on the A's is a result of being waived by the Braves during the spring. Recognizing this, Anthopoulos could acknowledge the oversight and explore the possibility of bringing Lovelady back to the team on a budget-friendly deal.

Outfield

OF Brent Rooker, Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker, despite his recent decline in performance, could be a viable option for the Braves. While Rooker started the season on a hot streak, his numbers have cooled off a bit, particularly in the month of May with a .616 OPS and .198 batting average, compared to his impressive 1.262 OPS and .358 batting average in April. However, the Braves still could find value in considering Rooker for their outfield.

Rooker's recent slump should be seen as a regression to his average performance rather than a permanent decline. Even though he hasn't maintained his early-season success, his overall potential and capabilities cannot be overlooked. Placing Rooker in a strong and deep Braves lineup could be highly beneficial, bringing back the production he had in April.

Additionally, he won't enter arbitration until after the 2024 season, providing the Braves with financial flexibility.

OF Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants

Joc Pederson could be a fantastic outfield option for the Braves, given his significant contribution to the team's World Series victory in 2021. Pederson's impact on the Braves was undeniable in that later half of that season, as he seemed to inject new life and energy into the team that was faltering before he arrived. Now, with Pederson possibly available again on a rental contract, it might be wise for the Braves to bring back this fan favorite and his famous pearls.

Although Pederson hasn't performed up to his usual standards this season, there's reason to believe that Pederson can regain his form. Returning to familiar territory and a winning environment in Atlanta might just be the spark he needs to rejuvenate his game.

Pederson's presence would bring both defensive versatility and power to the Braves' lineup. Although he is currently on the injured list, he is expected to be healthy by late July, making him available for the crucial stretch run. Additionally, Pederson represents an affordable outfield option, as the Braves would not be committed to him beyond this season.

What can the Braves offer?

The question is: What can the Braves offer any of these teams in a trade? With the 29th rated farm system (per The Athletic), a shell of what it was after all the years of bringing up most of their young talent, the Braves don't have the options they had previously. That's why it's unlikely they go after any valuable starting pitching, sticking to bullpen help or someone to pick up the slack in the outfield.