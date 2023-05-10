Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Atlanta Braves are one of many MLB teams to deal with some key injuries. However, they are still in first place in the National League East. Two injuries they are dealing with are to a pair of starting pitchers, Kyle Wright and Max Fried.

Wright is dealing with a shoulder strain, and Fried landed on the IL with a strained forearm. However, Wright believes he will be sidelined longer than Fried, per David O’Brien of The Athletic.

‘Kyle Wright said he will probably be sidelined longer than fellow #Braves starter Max Fried, because the shoulder strain was a repeat for Wright. So the #Braves and medical staff will be cautious and let it heal fully before he resumes throwing, to avoid more issues and surgery.’

Fried was off to a decent start this year, putting together a 2-1 record with a 2.08 ERA in five starts. Kyle Wright has had a shaky beginning to the season, going 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA in five starts. O’Brien also added that it seems like Wright won’t return to the mound before August, which will be a tough blow to the team.

The good news for Atlanta is that they have a 7.5-game lead over the Miami Marlins in the NL East, and the New York Mets have not had success early on.

The Braves have a day off on Thursday before starting a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays, so it will be worth monitoring to see how the Braves staff does without Wright or Fried for the time being.