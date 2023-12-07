The Atlanta Braves signed a former Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates reliever to a minor league deal

The Atlanta Braves have had an active offseason, acquiring Jarred Kelenic from the Seattle Mariners and reliever Aaron Bummer from the Chicago White Sox.

Now, the Braves have reportedly signed former Miwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Angel Perdomo to a minor league deal, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network:

“Lefty Angel Perdomo signs minors deal with Braves”

Perdomo debuted in 2020 with the Brewers, appearing in 2.2 innings over three games. In 2021, Perdomo appeared in 19 games, throwing 17 innings for Milwaukee. After being waived, Perdomo signed with the Pirates, and appeared in 30 games (29 innings) for Pittsburgh.

For his career, Perdomo has a 4-2 record and a 5.55 ERA.

The Braves appear to be buying low on several bullpen candidates for the upcoming season. Bummer didn't exactly have a strong 2023 season for the White Sox. In 58.1 innings of work in 61 games, the 30-year-old put up a dreadful 6.79 ERA, which, on the surface, makes this an inexplicable acquisition for the Braves. However, Bummer's underlying metrics show that there may be an elite late-game weapon in him that the Braves could bring out.

Bummer had a 3.53 expected ERA, with a 3.58 FIP (fielding-independent pitching), which only takes into account the factors the pitcher can control, such as the strikeout rate, groundball rate, and contact suppression. Bummer did put up a strong strikeout rate of 29.2 percent, punching out 12.03 batters per nine innings.

Meanwhile, Kelenic will likely replace Eddie Rosario in left field for the Braves. Kelenic has been a disappointment so far in his career compared to his projected potential, but perhaps a change of scenery and joining a team with a loaded lineup will help bring out the best in him.