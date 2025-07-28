The Atlanta Braves are well out of the playoff race and should be sellers at the MLB trade deadline. That did not stop them from picking up pitcher Erik Fedde from the St Louis Cardinals ahead of the deadline. The Red Birds designated Fedde for assignment amid a miserable season. But a corresponding move showed why the Braves picked him up.

“The Braves today acquired RHP Erick Fedde and cash considerations from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta transferred RHP Grant Holmes to the 60-day injured list,” the team announced.

Grant Holmes left his Saturday start with elbow tightness and has now been placed on the 60-day injured list. With 63 days left in the season, the move likely ends his 2025 campaign. And with so many other pitchers on the injured list, the Braves just needed someone to come in and eat innings. Fedde should do that down the stretch.

The Cardinals picked up Fedde from the Chicago White Sox in a three-team deal before last year's trade deadline. He made ten starts down the stretch with a 3.72 ERA for a team that did not make the playoffs. This year, Fedde is 3-10 with a 5.22 ERA in 20 appearances. That brutal stat line led to his DFA on Wednesday

This is likely the only addition the Braves will make to their current roster at the MLB trade deadline. They could be sending out pending free agents Marcell Ozuna and Raisel Iglesias by Thursday. Reports have surfaced that they are not interested in trading players with term. But anything can change, and the right package could pry away Sean Murphy.

Despite their standing near the bottom of the NL, the Braves needed a new pitcher. Can Fedde re-gain his form in Atlanta?