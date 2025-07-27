The Atlanta Braves have had a nightmare season so far in 2025, and another injury was added onto the end of the list on Saturday night. Starting pitcher Grant Holmes started having some elbow soreness during his start against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning and left the game at the conclusion of the frame.

Elbow injuries are nothing to mess with in baseball, and the Braves know that. Atlanta immediately placed Holmes on the injured list with elbow tightness and stated that he will be evaluated further as things calm down, via Wiley Ballard of FanDuel Sports Network.

“Grant Holmes complained of elbow soreness on the pitch before the line drive that hit him in the 4th,” Ballard reported on X, formerly Twitter. “He will be placed on the IL with elbow tightness and evaluated further.”

Holmes' trip to the IL also now means that the Braves are without all five of the pitchers that started the season for them in the starting rotation, with Chris Sale, Reynaldo López, AJ Smith-Shawver and Spencer Schwellenbach all already serving stints while recovering due to injuries.

Atlanta still has Spencer Strider active, though he has missed plenty of time due to multiple injuries of his own this season. He didn't start the season in the rotation as he was still recovering from an injury and began 2025 on the IL.

Holmes is just 4-9 on the season, but he does have some solid underlying numbers for Atlanta. His ERA currently sits a tick under four and he has picked up 123 strikeouts in 115 innings pitched this year, but he leads the National League with 54 walks.

Without yet another starting arm, it will be even more difficult for Brian Snitker and company to dig out of the hole that they are currently in. The Braves are currently 44-59 after their fourth consecutive loss on Saturday night and are way outside of the playoff picture both in the NL East and in the NL Wild Card.

While this team, and especially the healthy batting lineup, has the talent to get hot and make a push, it might just be running out of arms to make something out of this 2025 campaign.