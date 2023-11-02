After the Texas Rangers won their first World Series in franchise history, the Atlanta Braves are the favorites to win the 2024 World Series

The Texas Rangers just won their first World Series in franchise history after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 Wednesday and winning the series 4-1.

Despite the monumental win, the reigning champions are not the early favorites to win the 2024 World Series, the Atlanta Braves are. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, the Braves are the favorites to win in 2024 with +600 odds. The Los Angeles Dodgers are in second with +700 odds while the Rangers and Houston Astros are tied for third with +800 odds. The Philadelphia Phillies are in fifth with +1000 odds and the Tampa Bay Rays come in sixth with +1300 odds.

The Braves were the best team for the majority of the 2023 season, finishing with an MLB best 104-58 record. However, for the second consecutive year the Braves lost to the Phillies in the NL Division series. After winning the World Series in 2021, Atlanta has been upset in two consecutive playoff runs.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are also coming off an 100-win season, giving them the second best odds. The Dodgers finished the year 100-62 but were swept in the playoffs by their NL West rivals in the Diamondbacks.

Following the top two favorites are the two Texas teams. With Bruce Bochy at manager, the Rangers will continue to contend while the Astros' season will depend on who replaces Dusty Baker as manager.

Some notable teams who were left outside of the top six favorites to win the 2024 World Series include the Diamondbacks and Baltimore Orioles. Despite their World Series run and loss, Arizona ranks 14th with +4000 odds. The Orioles were the third 100-win team this year with a 101-61 record, but have just +1800 odds.