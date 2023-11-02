MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is mulling over a possible reseeding in the MLB playoffs following the Atlanta Braves' early exit.

Manfred weighed in on the current MLB playoffs format in an interview with Chris “Mad Dog” Russo on Wednesday.

“I think about all the things people raise kind of like fish hooks. Some of them get you, some of them don't. The reseeding thing – I got a little hook in my cheek when I think we need to think about that,” Rob Manfred said.

“You know, it may be for a little different reason than you think. I think another issue we need to think about with the reseeding, I think it's difficult, uhm, and I think it accounts for some of the chatter on other topics we've covered already,” Manfred continued.

“You know, Atlanta when they win by 14 games over (the) Philadelphia (Phillies), right, they get a bye, and they come back and play a team that they beat in their own division by 14 games, you gotta think about it,” Manfred quipped.

“Now, it's hard to do. I'm not saying it's easy to fix that or that you could fix it every time but I do think that there's a couple of things, uh, that you could get at with reseeding that are worth thinking about,” Rob Manfred concluded.

Will Rob Manfred implement an MLB playoff reseeding?

The Braves' incredible offense propelled them to a gaudy 104-58 win-loss record. Matt Olson hitting a franchise-record 54 home runs and Ronald Acuna, Jr. joining the 40-70 club were among the highlights.

To the Braves' dismay, they lost to Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillles in the NLDS for the second year in a row.

The trend gives Rob Manfred something to think about moving forward. For now, the Braves must find a way to end their recent MLB playoff futility after winning the World Series in 2021.