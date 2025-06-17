The Memphis Grizzlies’ blockbuster trade with the Orlando Magic, which sent Desmond Bane to Florida in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and a haul of draft picks, including the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has reshaped the franchise’s trajectory overnight. With this newfound draft capital, Memphis is positioned to reload around Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. However, the stakes are high: a misstep at No. 16 could stall the Grizzlies’ climb back to contention. Here are three prospects the Grizzlies must avoid with their first-round selection.

The Grizzlies’ identity has long been built on tough, versatile defenders and efficient shooting, a formula that elevated them to playoff regulars in recent years. With Bane gone, Memphis needs a wing or combo guard capable of contributing on both ends, while also complementing Morant’s dynamic playmaking. The 2025 draft class is widely considered thin beyond the top ten, with many prospects carrying significant question marks or limited upside. This makes avoiding risky or ill-fitting players even more crucial for Memphis’ front office.

Collin Murray-Boyles (South Carolina)

Collin Murray-Boyles is a name that’s surfaced in several mock drafts as a potential fit for Memphis at No. 16, thanks to his high motor, defensive versatility, and strong rebounding numbers. However, the Grizzlies should be wary of falling for his intangibles without considering his glaring weaknesses. Murray-Boyles is an undersized power forward at 6'7″, and his lack of perimeter shooting is a major concern in today’s NBA. He shot just 26.5% from three in college, and scouts are divided on whether his offensive game will ever expand beyond the paint.

While his toughness and basketball IQ are attractive, the Grizzlies already have frontcourt depth and desperately need floor spacing to maximize Morant’s driving lanes. Drafting another non-shooter could clog the offense and limit Memphis’ lineup flexibility, especially given the modern game’s emphasis on stretch bigs and versatile wings. Murray-Boyles’ ceiling is that of a high-energy role player, but at No. 16, Memphis should aim higher or seek a better fit.

Jase Richardson (Michigan State)

Jase Richardson, son of former NBA star Jason Richardson, is another prospect projected in the mid-first round range. Richardson is a combo guard with solid scoring instincts, but his physical profile is underwhelming, he measured just over 6 feet without shoes at the combine, raising questions about his ability to defend bigger NBA guards or finish at the rim. While he shot well from deep in college, his lack of size and limited playmaking for others suggest he may struggle to carve out a meaningful role as a lead guard or off-ball scorer in the NBA.

Richardson's fit is questionable for a Grizzlies team that needs defensive versatility and secondary creation next to Morant. His physical limitations cap his upside, and Memphis cannot afford to invest a premium pick in a player who may ultimately be a bench scorer rather than a long-term solution in the backcourt. The Grizzlies should prioritize wings or guards with more size and defensive potential.

Kon Knueppel (Duke)

Kon Knueppel is widely regarded as one of the best shooters in the 2025 draft class, but his athletic limitations are a major red flag for Memphis. Knueppel lacks lateral quickness and burst, which severely limits his ability to stay in front of NBA-caliber wings and guards on defense. While his basketball IQ and off-ball movement are strong, he struggles to create his own shot against athletic defenders and shot just 25% on pull-up jumpers at Duke.

The Grizzlies’ defensive identity demands wings who can guard multiple positions, and Knueppel’s lack of athleticism could make him a liability, especially in playoff matchups. While he could carve out a role as a specialist shooter, Memphis needs more than a one-dimensional floor spacer at this point in their rebuild. Selecting Knueppel at No. 16 would be a reach, especially given the team’s defensive standards and the need to replace Bane’s two-way impact.

The 2025 NBA Draft presents both opportunity and risk for the Grizzlies, who have a chance to accelerate their retooling process with the No. 16 pick acquired from Orlando. However, the margin for error is slim in a draft class that lacks depth and surefire talent outside the lottery. Memphis must avoid prospects like Collin Murray-Boyles, Jase Richardson, and Kon Knueppel, each of whom presents fit or upside concerns that could hinder the team’s progress.

Instead, the Grizzlies should focus on wings or guards with size, defensive versatility, and the potential to grow into high-level contributors alongside Morant and Jackson Jr. The right pick could help Memphis remain a force in the Western Conference for years to come, while the wrong one could set them back in a fiercely competitive landscape.