Dustin Poirier, the pride of Lafayette, Louisiana, has confirmed what MMA fans have long dreaded: win or lose, his July 19th clash with Max Holloway at UFC 318 will be his final walk to the Octagon. The announcement is as heartfelt as it is seismic. Poirier’s decision is rooted not just in the wear and tear of 19 years in the cage but in the joy of family, as he and his wife await the arrival of their baby boy.

“This is the last one. 19 years in, man. Had my first cage fight in 2007… my wife’s pregnant right now… my wife’s pregnant with a boy. So there’s a lot going on, man,” Poirier shared, his words echoing across the MMA world and signaling the end of an era.

Dustin Poirier confirms he's retiring after UFC 318 and reveals he has a baby boy on the way 🥹 "This is the last one. 19 years in, man. Had my first cage fight in 2007… my wife's pregnant right now… my wife's pregnant with a boy. So there's a lot going on, man."

UFC 318, set in New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center, is more than just another PPV; it celebrates Poirier’s legacy and a high-octane send-off against a familiar foe. Max Holloway, the BMF champion and former featherweight king, stands across from Poirier for the third, and likely final, time, with the “Baddest Motherf***er” belt on the line. Their rivalry is storied: Poirier submitted a young Holloway in their 2012 featherweight debut, then outdueled him in a five-round war for the interim lightweight title in 2019. Now, with the series at 2-0 for Poirier, Holloway seeks redemption, and Poirier seeks closure in front of his home crowd.

UFC CEO Dana White has clarified that UFC 318 is Poirier’s night. “He has achieved a great deal in this sport. To be honest, this event is for him. He expressed a desire to have his final fight in New Orleans, and that’s precisely what we’re doing,” White said. The card, though criticized for lacking depth, is anchored by this main event, which promises fireworks and emotion in equal measure. For Poirier, the chance to retire in Louisiana, where his journey began, is a fitting bookend to a remarkable career.

From Lafayette to Legend: The Poirier Story

Poirier’s professional journey began in 2007, and by 2009 he was already making waves, racking up seven finishes in his first seven fights. He entered the UFC in 2011, quickly establishing himself as a fan favorite thanks to his relentless style and willingness to embrace chaos. His first UFC main event came against “The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung, in a Fight of the Night war that, despite ending in defeat, only cemented his reputation for heart and grit.

Young Dustin Poirier was savage as fuck

Poirier’s career is a testament to resilience. He rebuilt after tough losses, moved up from featherweight to lightweight, and embarked on a run that saw him topple legends like Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, and Conor McGregor. His 2019 interim lightweight title win over Holloway stands as a career highlight, and though the undisputed gold eluded him in battles with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira, Poirier’s legacy is secure.

Poirier’s impact goes beyond wins and losses. He’s tied for fourth most post-fight bonuses in UFC history, a testament to his all-action style. He’s a philanthropist, a role model, and a fighter’s fighter, respected by peers and adored by fans. His career is a highlight reel of grit, adversity, and triumph, and his willingness to step away for family only adds to his legend.

Poirier’s Retirement Is MMA’s Most Bittersweet Goodbye

In a sport defined by comebacks and retirements that rarely stick, Poirier’s decision feels different. He’s walking away on his terms, with his health, his dignity, and his family as his next championship. “I’m going to lay the gloves down in Louisiana where it all started for me. The whole journey started there and I’m just honored to have the UFC on the same page and the state of Louisiana on the same page to make all this work,” Poirier said.

Anyways, here's 2 minutes of Dustin Poirier finishes

As the MMA world braces for one last “Diamond” performance, the stakes are clear: legacy, family, and the chance to say goodbye in front of those who matter most. Whether his hand is raised or not, Poirier’s place among the all-time greats is secure—and his next chapter, as a father and legend, begins the moment the cage door closes behind him.