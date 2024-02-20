Braves starter Ian Anderson revealed his injury timeline and explained one major change he made to his pitching motion.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson is continuing to rehab from Tommy John surgery. Anderson recently provided an injury update and revealed one important change he made to his pitching motion, via David O'Brien of The Athletic.

“Ian Anderson said he feels great in his TJ surgery rehab, is aiming for return around mid-summer, but not putting specific date on it. I asked the #Braves righty if he's still throwing straight over-the-top, he said he's made a slight adjustment in delivery, dropped angle a bit,” O'Brien wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Anderson, 25, impressed to begin his big league career. He recorded a stellar 1.95 ERA across six starts during the shortened 2020 season, and then posted a 3.58 ERA in 24 games pitched in 2021. Anderson, however, pitched to a lackluster 5.00 ERA across 22 starts in 2022 and spent some time in the minor leagues as a result.

Braves: What will Ian Anderson's role be once he returns?

Anderson doesn't have an exact injury return date set, but he's planning to start pitching once again at some point this summer. It's uncertain what his role will be once he returns, however.

The Braves' rotation is already set at the moment. Spencer Strider and Max Fried will lead the pitching staff. Charlie Morton and Bryce Elder will also return, while the Braves acquired Chris Sale from the Boston Red Sox this past offseason.

Reynaldo Lopez and AJ Smith-Shawver add depth as well. So there isn't room for Anderson at the moment.

Of course, a lot can change by mid-summer. Injuries do unfortunately occur, so having a pitcher like Anderson set to return should give the Braves' rotation a boost.

If everyone is healthy upon Anderson's return, one has to wonder if Atlanta will consider the possibility of a trade. Anderson is only 25 and features potential. Perhaps Atlanta could deal him away for prospects or more MLB talent. It should be noted that the Anderson trade idea is purely speculation and there haven't been rumors about it coming to fruition.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Ian Anderson and the Braves.