Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Atlanta Braves entered the 2023 MLB season with World Series expectations. Through the first couple of weeks, the buzz is still there with a promising start. But injuries have piled up for Atlanta, and now Ian Anderson is going to miss the entire 2023 season while undergoing Tommy John surgery, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

‘Atlanta Braves right-hander Ian Anderson will undergo Tommy John surgery, sources tell me and @kileymcd. After a difficult 2022 season, Anderson started the year at AAA and struggled in his first start before being diagnosed with a torn UCL. He’s expected to return in 2024.’

Ian Anderson began the year in Triple-A but was expected to come to the majors at some point, so this is a tough blow for the Braves going forward. Anderson joins a long list of injured Atlanta players, including Travis d’Arnaud, Collin McHugh, Max Fried, Huascar Ynoa, Tyler Matzek, and Raisel Iglesias.

Anderson went 10-6 with the Braves last season with a 5.00 ERA in 22 games, so he was a very useful addition to the roster. While Tommy John surgery is always a long recovery time, the good news is that he is expected to be ready to go for the 2024 season.

The Braves still have a top-end rotation with Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton, and Kyle Wright until Max Fried and Huascar Ynoa return, so they still boast one of the best rosters in the MLB.

The question is, can they sustain a lengthy injury report to get to the World Series? Only time will tell.