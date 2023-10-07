The Atlanta Braves are currently focused on their NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. They were dealt some devastating injury news prior to Game 1, however. Braves pitcher Kyle Wright is expected to undergo shoulder surgery and miss the entire 2024 season, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com.

Wright, 28, enjoyed a superb 2022 season. He posted a 3.19 ERA and led the league in wins with 21 victories during that '22 campaign. Wright was limited due to injuries in 2023 though, appearing in only nine games. The Braves feature a deep enough roster to still find success, but Wright's absence is still a brutal blow.

Braves: What does the future hold for Kyle Wright?

Wright is still under team control through 2026, per Spotrac. As a result, Wright could still earn a lucrative contract by returning in 2025 and pitching well. That will obviously be easier said than done coming off of shoulder surgery, but plenty of pitchers have found success after missing seasons due to injury.

Notably, Tommy John surgery is far too common in today's game. But pitchers have been able to come back and pitch well after undergoing the procedure. Tommy John surgery is obviously for elbow injures, but the point remains. Wright may still factor into the Braves' long-term plans.

All Atlanta can do for now is hope for a speedy and successful recovery.

Atlanta in 2023 MLB playoffs

The Braves are set to begin their 2023 postseason journey on Saturday. Atlanta is playing the Philadelphia Phillies, a team that gave them trouble last year. The Braves hold home field advantage and had a historic 2023 campaign so confidence is high.

That said, the Phillies will not go down without a fight.