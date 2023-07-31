The Atlanta Braves continue to sit atop their perch in the NL East, running away with the division crown with a 67-36 record and an 11.5 game cushion over second-place Miami Marlins. And things may yet get better for the team with the best record in baseball.

Per the official Braves Twitter account, AJ Minter will be returning from his rehabilitation assignment and the team will be reinstating him from the 15-day injured list. As a result of Minter's impending return, the Braves have optioned AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Minter last pitched for the Braves on July 8, striking out the only batter he faced in a 6-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. However, a shoulder injury knocked him out of action for the past few weeks, leaving a left-handed pitching void on the team's bullpen.

Before going out with injury, AJ Minter hasn't had the most pristine 2023 season for the Braves. Not only has his ERA risen quite considerably, from 2.06 in 2022 to 4.91 this season thus far, his peripherals have also taken a turn for the worse. His strikeout rate has declined, his walk rate has risen, and overall he has allowed more hard contact than he did last season.

Nevertheless, Minter throws some of the best stuff off the Braves bullpen, so he'll be of huge help to their relief corps especially as they try to cement their standing as the best team in the MLB. Fans will be welcoming the 29-year old's return with open arms, as it could not have come at a better time with the team heading into the stretch run.