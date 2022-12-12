By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Atlanta Braves’ immense catching depth has been a subject of discussion amid their Sean Murphy deal with the Oakland Athletics. Although they sent William Contreras to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of the trade, Atlanta still has a talented catcher in Travis d’Arnaud on the roster. Braves’ GM Alex Anthopoulos revealed the plan for Murphy and d’Arnaud in 2023, per David O’Brien.

“Anthopoulos said he talked to Travis d’Arnaud before making the deal and said the plan is for both to split the catching duties and get plenty of DH at-bats,” O’Brien wrote on Twitter.

O’Brien added that he wouldn’t be surprised to see d’Arnaud traded at some point.

Both Sean Murphy and Travis d’Arnaud are quality hitting catchers. As a result, Atlanta seemingly wouldn’t mind plugging in either of them as the DH next season. However, the Braves could still opt to pursue another big bat in free agency or via trade. d’Arnaud would turn into a realistic trade candidate if they opt to go that route. He is too talented of a catcher to be Murphy’s backup in Atlanta.

For now, it appears that Sean Murphy and Travis d’Arnaud will split time between DH and catcher. But placing Murphy, a Gold Glove catcher, at DH is a questionable decision. It will be interesting to see what ends up happening with d’Arnaud ahead of Opening Day.

The Braves are still in the market to bring in another pitcher and potentially re-sign free agent Dansby Swanson. At the very least, their acquisition of Sean Murphy provides a solid upgrade.