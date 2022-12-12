By Joey Mistretta · 3 min read

MLB free agency has seen no shortage of action. However, the trade market had previously been quiet. But the Atlanta Braves, Oakland Athletics, and Milwaukee Brewers changed that narrative in eye-opening fashion. The Braves acquired C Sean Murphy from Oakland in a 3-team trade on Monday.

And it is safe to say that this deal had plenty of moving parts. Before grading the trade, let’s dive into which players switched ball clubs.

Braves, Athletics, Brewers complete trade

ESPN’s Jeff Passan revealed the full details of the trade.

“Full trade, per ESPN sources:

Atlanta gets: C Sean Murphy

Oakland gets: LHP Kyle Muller, UT Esteury Ruiz, RHP Freddy Tarnok, RHP Royber Salinas, C Manny Piña

Milwaukee gets: C William Contreras, RHP Justin Yeager, RHP Joel Payamps,” Passan wrote on Twitter.

Sean Murphy headlines the trade. However, William Contreras was a 2022 All-Star for the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta already has Travis d’Arnaud on the roster, so keeping Contreras while acquiring Murphy would have given them 3 catchers. As a result, the Brewers were added to the trade as destination for Contreras.

Oakland receive a number of intriguing prospects, including Kyle Muller who was Atlanta’s top prospect in 2022.

Braves’ Sean Murphy acquisition

The catcher position has not been a weakness for Atlanta. However, adding Sean Murphy to the mix provides the Braves with a former Gold Glove winner. It also reunites previous Athletics teammates Matt Olson and Murphy.

William Contreras had become somewhat of a full-time DH for the Braves. Atlanta wanted a reliable defensive option behind the plate. And that is exactly what Murphy brings to the table. He’s also a productive hitter.

In an era where catchers’ batting averages consistently hover around the Mendoza line, Sean Murphy hit .250 with 18 home runs in 2022. That is impressive production as far as offensive standards for catchers go in today’s game.

Murphy was linked to a number of other teams this offseason. But the Braves ultimately reeled him in. But did Atlanta win this deal?

Brewers’ trade package

Milwaukee desperately needs offense. William Contreras provides them with a strong bat whether he catches or takes over DH duties. The Contreras’ acquisition is unquestionably a terrific one for the Brewers.

Right-handed pitchers Justin Yeager and Joel Payamps add pitching depth for a Milwaukee team that excels at developing young arms. Yeager is a younger pitcher with potential. Payamps is a veteran 28-year old right-hander who could impact the big league club in 2022.

Considering the centerpiece was Sean Murphy, the Brewers did a nice job of upgrading their roster in this deal.

Atheltics’ prospect haul

The Athletics acquired an impressive haul of prospects.

Kyle Muller is already 25-years old. But the left-handed pitcher displayed ace-caliber stuff last season. He features a plus-fastball to go along with an underrated curveball. Overall, he features a 4-pitch mix and can impact Oakland as soon as 2023.

Freddy Tarnok was the Braves’ No. 6 prospect in 2022. He’s another 4-pitch guy with a quality heater. Control has been an issue at times, but it is difficult to deny the upside. At 24-years old, he is also big league ready. He was one of the main factors in finishing off the Sean Murphy trade.

Royber Salinas is a right-handed pitcher who was ranked No. 18 in the Braves’ farm system last year. He’s only 21-years old and has a similar pitch mix to Tarnok. Additionally, control is questionable for Salinas. But if he can reel in his stuff and learn to paint the corners, the Athletics’ could have a future star in Salinas.

Esteury Ruiz was the Brewers No. 8 prospect in 2022. Ruiz, a 23-year old outfielder, features elite speed. His fielding prowess is impressive but he still needs to develop his hit-tool.

And finally, the Athletics acquired veteran Manny Pina in the Sean Murphy trade.

Final trade grades in the Sean Murphy deal

Every team accomplished their goal in this deal. However, the Braves’ pure motivation to add another catcher may raise some eyebrows.

Braves trade grade: B-

Athletics trade grade: B+

Brewers trade grade: A