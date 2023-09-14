The Atlanta Braves' bats just keep on breaking records this season. Austin Riley's home run against the Philadelphia Phillies put the Braves on the verge of making MLB history yet again.

Austin Riley hit a two-run blast off Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez in the top of the first inning to give the Braves a 2-0 lead. Riley's 35th home run of the year made him the third Braves player to reach that mark in the same season, per ESPN Stats & Info. Riley ranks third on the Braves' home run ladder behind Matt Olson (51) and Ronald Acuna, Jr. (37).

Braves 3B Austin Riley has hit his 35th HR of the season tonight vs the Phillies.

He is the 3rd Braves player with 35 HR this season – which is tied for the most players with 35 HR on 1 team in a season in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/oBWh5vfRW5 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 13, 2023

Austin Riley wasn't done. His sacrifice fly allowed Acuna to cross home plate in the top of the third inning. The Braves went on to win 4-1 and clinch their sixth straight NL East division crown.

Riley and Olson rewrote the MLB record books in August. They became the first teammates in league history to hit back-to-back home runs in five straight months. Atlanta manager Brian Snitker knew what he was doing when he placed Olson and Riley next to each other in the Braves' batting order.

Atlanta's firepower has been a sight to behold. Braves starter Max Fried was right – anybody in their batting order can make opposing pitchers pay. Outside of Matt Olson, Ronald Acuna, Jr., and Austin Riley, opponents have to deal with other deadly hitters. These include Marcell Ozuna, Ozzie Albies, Eddie Rosario, Michael Harris, Sean Murphy, and Travis d'Arnaud.

Ozuna (34 home runs) and Albies (29 home runs) aren't that far behind in the Braves' home run leaderboard. With 17 games left, can they become the first squad in MLB history to have five players hit at least 35 home runs in the same season? The plot thickens with each passing day.